Rally held in support of high-speed train project
There was a rally tonight at Hopkins Plaza downtown, to urge city leaders to support a high speed train project.
The train would run between Baltimore and Washington DC. There would also be a stop at BWI.
People behind the project say besides giving people another option for transportation, the train would also bring good-paying jobs and more business opportunities to Charm City.
"Moreover, to get ahead of potential issues with an environmental justice, Maglev decided early on no homes will be taken as a result of the project. Let me say that again. No homes, no homes will be taken as a result for the project."
The Greater Baltimore Black Chamber of Commerce and Women on the Move are just two groups that were at tonight's rally, in support of the train.
