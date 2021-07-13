Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Rally held in support of high-speed train project

There was a rally tonight at Hopkins Plaza downtown, to urge city leaders to support a high speed train project.

The train would run between Baltimore and Washington DC. There would also be a stop at BWI.

People behind the project say besides giving people another option for transportation, the train would also bring good-paying jobs and more business opportunities to Charm City.

"Moreover, to get ahead of potential issues with an environmental justice, Maglev decided early on no homes will be taken as a result of the project. Let me say that again. No homes, no homes will be taken as a result for the project."

The Greater Baltimore Black Chamber of Commerce and Women on the Move are just two groups that were at tonight's rally, in support of the train.

