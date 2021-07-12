Forest Service investigators: La Pine’s Newberry Fire ignited after firewood cutting

(Update: Adding video, area residents' comments)

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 54-acre wildfire that prompted a Level 1 evacuation alert for residents on the east side of La Pine was sparked by fuels igniting after firewood cutting, officials said late Monday.

"It occurred at a legal location and time," the fire officials' announcement said of the cause determined by U.S. Forest Service law enforcement. However, they noted that all commercial and private firewood cutting is no longer allowed as of Monday on Forest Service and BLM lands in Central Oregon.

The Newberry Fire broke out Sunday afternoon near La Pine in the Rosland Road area was stopped at 54 acres and has a line around the perimeter, but is not yet declared contained.

Crews worked through the night to secure the lines and conduct mop-up efforts.

The fire prompted renewed worries for area residents, familiar with the danger wildfires pose.

"We're always on watch," said Conny Colwell, a 25-year La Pine resident said about fire seasons.



"My daughter came over just to make sure that if I needed a ride right away" Colwell added.

The Newberry Fire caused the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office to issue a Level 1 (GET READY) evacuation notice for the Newberry Estates area as a precaution due to the nearby fire, but it was lifted Sunday night.



Stephen Cook was another resident who got the notice to be on alert.



"I try to keep my property as fire-retardant as possible," Cook said while he looked at his yard.



Cook said he watched and as crews tackled the fire that was near his home Sunday afternoon.



"Of course, we were watching tanker and helicopters. I mean, they had a real serious attack on it, so they got a good handle on it," Cook said.



Cook, a 5 year La Pine resident, said after last year's fires in the area, he's not taking any chances when they break out.



"I kept a real close eye on the smoke, because if the smoke comes in here, then that's a good sign that it's coming this way," he added.

Three fires broke out in the same area in July of last year, which were investigated as arson .

By Monday afternoon La Pine's air quality according to E::Space Labs monitors had improved back to Good, while Sunriver's was measured at Moderate.

