2021 MLB Draft: Tampa Bay Rays select LHP Alex Ayala Jr. in ninth round
The Tampa Bay Rays have selected Florida South Western State College southpaw Alex Ayala Jr. with the 281st pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. Ayala Jr. was named Suncoast Conference Pitcher of the Year this season, going 8-3 with a 3.53 ERA (63.2-IP, 25-ER) in 15 apps (13 starts) as a freshman. He’s been clocked throwing up to 94 mph with his fastball, a plus from the left side, and has tight, late break on his slider.www.draysbay.com
Comments / 0