Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

NZD/USD Range Support Bounce

By Katrina Ang
Posted by 
FXDailyReport.com
FXDailyReport.com
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NZDUSD is moving sideways on its 4-hour time frame, finding support at the .6950 minor psychological mark and resistance near .7100. Price is bouncing off the bottom of the range and might be heading back to the top. However, the 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to suggest that...

fxdailyreport.com

Comments / 0

FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

9
Followers
2K+
Post
303
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Stimulus#Interest Rates#Nzd#Nzd Usd Range Support#Nzdusd#Sma#Stochastic#Rsi#Rbnz#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Murrey math lines: AUD/USD, NZD/USD

As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 1/8 and then move downwards to reach the support at -1/8. However, this scenario may be canceled if the price breaks 1/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and correct towards the resistance at 2/8.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Analysis: Remains Within Range

The US Dollar declined by 52 pips or 0.41% against the Canadian Dollar on Monday. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average during yesterday’s trading session. As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower. Bearish traders might target the weekly support line...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD seen within 0.6920-0.7030 near term – UOB

NZD/USD now faces some consolidation in the 0.6920-0.7030 band in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We expected NZD to ‘trade within a 0.6950/0.6990 range’ yesterday. NZD subsequently dipped to 0.6949 before staging a surprisingly robust advance (high of 0.7010 during NY session). Upward momentum has improved, albeit not by much. NZD could strengthen further but is unlikely to break the major resistance at 0.7030 (minor resistance is at 0.7015). Support is at 0.6980 followed by 0.6960.”
Marketsdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Clinging to Support

The Australian dollar fell hard during the trading session early on Monday, only to turn around and form a bit of a hammer. Ultimately though, we also gave up some of the late gains, so at this point I think we are still very confused and likely to see a lot of noise in general. The 0.74 level above is psychological resistance, just as it was previous support. Because of this, I do believe that this market may run into some type of selling pressure in that general vicinity, extending all the way to the 0.75 level.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CNH stuck within range – UOB

24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that we ‘see chance for USD to test 6.4900’ but we were of the view that ‘the major resistance at 6.5000 is unlikely to come into the picture’. Our view was not wrong as USD rose to 6.4945 before pulling back sharply. The pullback has room to extend lower but any weakness is expected to encounter solid support at 6.4700 (minor support is at 6.4740). Resistance is at 6.4880 followed by 6.4940.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, NZD/JPY, AUD/USD

EURUSD is trading at 1.1796; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.1815 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1695. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1845. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1935.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD refreshes session lows amid risk-off mood

NZD/USD witnessed some heavy selling on Tuesday amid resurgent USD demand. COVID-19 woes weighed on investors’ sentiment and benefitted the safe-haven USD. Tumbling US bond yields might act as a headwind for the buck and help limit losses. The NZD/USD pair added to its intraday losses and dropped to fresh...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD rebounds from six-day lows back above 0.6950

Kiwi trims losses versus the greenback, remains among worst performers. NZD/USD drops for the first time after rising during four consecutive trading days. The NZD/USD bottomed during the American session at 0.6938, the lowest level since last Wednesday, and then rebounded sharply, trimming losses. The pair rose to 0.6970, boosted by a decline of the US dollar across the board.
CurrenciesForexTV.com

NZD/USD bears on top for the open into the FOMC

NZD/USD bears are lurking for the open ahead of the FOMC. Daily prospects are for a downside continuation as commodity-fx suffers dollar strength. NZD/USD ended the week flat after moving between a …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF consolidates in a range below 0.9200 mark

USD/CHF lacked any firm direction and oscillated in a range on the first day of the week. COVID-19 jitters weighed on investors’ sentiment and benefitted the safe-haven CHF. Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and further collaborated to cap the major. The USD/CHF pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses...
CurrenciesForexTV.com

NZD/USD drops to fresh session lows, around 0.6960 area

The NZD/USD pair surrendered its modest intraday gains and was last seen hovering near daily lows, around the 0.6965-60 region heading into the European session. The pair struggled to capitalize on …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Falling Wedge Signals Bullish Breakout

Set a buy-stop at 1.1800 and a take-profit at 1.1900. Add a stop-loss at 1.1720. Set a sell-stop at 1.1750 and a take-profit at 1.1650. Add a stop-loss at 1.1800. The EUR/USD price was little changed in early trading as investors refocus on the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The pair is trading at 1.1776, where it has been in the past few weeks.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD testing significant support

This week’s key highlight will be the US Federal Reserve meeting and it might well be that sellers break important support at 1.1755 on expectations of the above-mentioned event. Despite being very concerned about a new coronavirus strain and possible lockdowns all around the world, financial markets continue pushing the American regulator to make it tighten its monetary policy. Inflation is high and may force the American regulator to be more aggressive. Also, there are risks of seeing a reduction in liquidity on behalf of the Fed, while the European Central Bank is expanding its money printing press capacity. Taken together, these factors are in favour of further USD strengthening.
Marketsinvezz.com

NZD/USD forecast as New Zealand exports and imports surge

The NZD/USD pair remained in a tight range after strong New Zealand trade data. New Zealand exports rose to a record level in the second quarter. Imports rose by 24% year-on-year in June this year. The NZD/USD pair was little-changed during the Asian session as traders reflected on the latest...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Continued Downward Pressure

The continued flight of investors from risk amid fears of the rapid spread of the Corona Delta variable, which threatens the global openness, contributed to a continuous downward pressure for the EUR/USD currency pair. Its losses last week affected the 1.1753 support level, its lowest in three months, and followed the announcement of the monetary policy of the European Central Bank on Thursday. The continued flexibility of the euro-dollar exchange rate has divided opinion among analysts as market attention turns toward the July policy decision from the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the next test of whether the single European currency can continue to challenge the dollar's allure.
BusinessDailyFx

New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Breakout Chance Shifts Into View

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, Trade Balance, Economic event risks - Talking Points. New Zealand Dollar starts week on the upswing ahead of a busy week. Heavy week of economic data, central bank decisions on the docket. NZD/USD technical outlook improving on confluent set of chart signals. Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The...
CurrenciesDailyFx

EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Sentiment Soft Eyes on Fed Meeting

A somewhat relatively subdued start to the week for the Euro, with the currency remaining anchored around the 1.18 handle. This morning’s IFO data missed expectations as supply chain constraints and concerns around the spread of the Delta variant continued to weigh on sentiment. However, the report was met with little in the way of a reaction in the Euro as market participants await key risk events, namely the Federal Reserve meeting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy