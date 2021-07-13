Cancel
(PHOTOS) 20th Annual Blue Suede Cruise at Summit Motorsports Park

By Thomas Fetcenko/ Chronicle
Chronicle-Telegram
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(PHOTOS) 20th Annual Blue Suede Cruise at Summit Motorsports Park. Norwalk— Summit Motorsports Park hosted the 20th Annual Lingenfelter Performance Blue Suede Cruise this past weekend. The event drew hundreds of pre-1972 hotrods, muscle cars, and custom cars for a huge car show, swap meet and vendors midway. Throughout the weekend, registered attendees made “fun run” passes down the legendary drag strip in their hotrods.

