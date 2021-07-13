(PHOTOS) 20th Annual Blue Suede Cruise at Summit Motorsports Park

Sonoma Raceway’s dragstrip will return to life this year as the nitro hot rods of the NHRA Camping World drag series return to the Bay Area on its western U.S. swing. It’s a whirlwind return after last year’s NHRA event at Sonoma was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The raceway’s 660-foot concrete launchpad and low elevation near sea level make the Wine Country two-lane drag strip one of the fastest in the country, with fans eager to return to hear the thunderous 11,000-horsepower engines after a relatively silent 2020.