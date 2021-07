HICKORY — Valley Storage welcomed in the past month three new self-storage facilities — the latest of which opened in Hickory. The two new locations serving Hickory residents are on 26th Street Boulevard and Clement Boulevard, and the third location offers self-storage options on Pearl Road in Strongsville, Ohio. All the facilities are complete with a staffed and supplies-stocked storage office for an easy rental process. Tenants can find everything they need to securely pack up their items, from boxes to locks.