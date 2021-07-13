Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for July 13, 2021

By Katrina Ang
Posted by 
FXDailyReport.com
FXDailyReport.com
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Natural gas is still moving sideways on its 1-hour chart, finding support around $3.600 and resistance at $3.790. Price is closing in on the top of the range. Technical indicators are suggesting that the range resistance is likely to hold. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to confirm that the path of least resistance is to the downside or that it’s more likely to hold than to break. However, natural gas is trading above both indicators, so these might hold as dynamic support on dips.

fxdailyreport.com

Comments / 0

FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

9
Followers
2K+
Post
303
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Usd#Technical Analysis#Weather#Sma#Stochastic#Rsi#Department Of Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Energy IndustryFXStreet.com

Oil fundamentals and technical

The futures of Brent crude settled at $74.28 a barrel, rising 18 cents, while futures of WTI crude settled at $72.12 per barrel, increasing by 5 cents. The spread of the Delta variant has investors fearing a decline in demand for oil if lockdowns are put in place again. Furthermore,...
Energy Industrydelhi.oh.us

Duke Energy Controlled Natural Gas Release

The Duke Energy Natural Gas team is preparing for a controlled release on our AA00 line near the corner of Cleves Warsaw Road and Linneman Street (Delhi Township) at the location indicated on the map below (See “Image #1”). As part of our continued operations and management of the gas system, periodic inspection of our pipelines is required. This is standard work that is done routinely across our system.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Natural Gas Defied The Commodity Slump; Here's An ETP For Those Energy Bulls

Prices of most commodities have been falling in recent weeks, giving up months of gains. These declines have been widespread, extending to corn , copper , lumber , palladium and platinum futures. But natural gas , a fossil fuel, has stood firm, and the price is above $4 per mmBtu, which stands for million metric British thermal units. Year-to-date, it returned more than 52%, and 61% in the past year.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Asia crude oil: Key market indicators for July 26-30

Crude oil futures ticked higher during mid-morning trade in Asia July 26 from the July 23 Asian close as demand in the week ending July 30 is expected to increase to absorb the upcoming OPEC+ production increase from August onwards. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize...
Trafficspglobal.com

ERCOT power prices trade in triple digits on heat advisories, natural gas spikes

Despite mixed movement on the Intercontinental Exchange, power prices in ERCOT trended in the triple digits as the US National Weather Service issued heat advisories amid a heat index forecast near 105 degrees Fahrenheit. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. ERCOT North Hub real-time...
Trafficmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fundamental daily forecast of natural gas prices

Natural gas futures ended higher on Friday, posting their sixth consecutive close on the rise thanks to increased demand for refrigeration and bringing the market to the psychological level of $ 4.00 for the first time in nearly three years. According to Natural Gas Intelligence what happened on Friday was...
Trafficinvesting.com

Natural Gas Prices Expected To Remain Steady

Natural gas prices for the August contract are hovering at 4.015, slightly higher than the previous day's close. Natural gas prices in August recovered on Thursday, owing to expectations that hot summer weather in the United States may increase gas demand from electricity providers. The use of an air conditioner...
Marketsdailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: Loonie Flexing Muscles Along with Oil

Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar initially tried to rally during the trading session on Monday but then turned around to show signs of weakening again. The 200-day EMA has offered a significant amount of resistance during the last couple of days, and it now looks as if we are trying to test the 1.25 handle yet again. Furthermore, the uptrend line that has crossed that level would be worth paying attention to as well.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Anticipating Fed Reserve Signals

The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. It may remain in a narrow range around and above that resistance until investors and markets interact with the US Federal Reserve’s announcement tomorrow and then the US economic growth rate is announced . The data and events will be important for the future of the currency pair in the coming days. Its gains last week and until yesterday were on the threshold of the resistance 110.60 and it is settling around the 110.15 level at the time of writing the analysis. Ahead of the release of the US durable goods orders numbers and the US consumer confidence index reading.
Energy IndustryInvestorPlace

GE Stock Is Set To Ride Massive Wind Energy Demand Higher

It is no secret that General Electric (NYSE:GE) stock has had a rough stretch over the past five years. Share prices steadily walked down for two straight years. GE’s market capitalization essentially halved in 2017 and then did the exact same in 2018. That took share prices from $30 in late 2016, to below $7 by late 2018.
Commodities & Futureinvezz.com

Ravencoin (RVN) price analysis for August 2021

It will be a strong buy signal if the price jumps again above $0.10 resistance. There is still a level of uncertainty surrounding this project. Ravencoin RVN/USD currently trades around the $0.0588 level, and it would be a strong buy signal if the price jumps again above $0.10 resistance. Fundamental...
RetailFXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the GBP/USD retreat reverse?

Donchian Channel: Neutral. The GBPUSD technical analysis of the price chart on a 1-hour timeframe shows GBPUSD: H1 is retracing above the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is falling itself. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.3765. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.3828. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.

Comments / 0

Community Policy