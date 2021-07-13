Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for July 13, 2021

The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. It may remain in a narrow range around and above that resistance until investors and markets interact with the US Federal Reserve’s announcement tomorrow and then the US economic growth rate is announced . The data and events will be important for the future of the currency pair in the coming days. Its gains last week and until yesterday were on the threshold of the resistance 110.60 and it is settling around the 110.15 level at the time of writing the analysis. Ahead of the release of the US durable goods orders numbers and the US consumer confidence index reading.