Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for July 13, 2021
Natural gas is still moving sideways on its 1-hour chart, finding support around $3.600 and resistance at $3.790. Price is closing in on the top of the range. Technical indicators are suggesting that the range resistance is likely to hold. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to confirm that the path of least resistance is to the downside or that it’s more likely to hold than to break. However, natural gas is trading above both indicators, so these might hold as dynamic support on dips.fxdailyreport.com
