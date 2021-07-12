88 Lupine Ln, King William, VA 23009
Back on Market, no fault of seller! Welcome to this private oasis in the gated community of Woodruff. High speed internet is now available! Zoar State Park is 1.5 mi away. Mattaponi River w/a public boat ramp is 3 mi away. Enjoy private country living w/a great neighborhood w/ tennis courts. Located on 4.8 acres nestled among mature trees. Custom brick transitional w/ a full front porch to enjoy the view. Entryway w/custom lighted glass shelving. Vaulted ceiling living rm w/gas FP & french doors leading to brick enclosed aggregate courtyard. The gourmet kitchen is open & spacious w/eat in area & custom cabinetry. Herring Creek runs through the woods along the back of the property. 9ft ceilings & hardwood floors on 1st floor. Spacious bedrooms w/ ample closets; all on the 1st floor. The 1st floor primary en suite has a large walk in closet & bath w/jetted garden tub & separate shower. Lots of natural light! The office has built-ins. Upstairs bonus rm for games & movie nights, as well as a craft rm w/sink. No detail left out of this custom home-crown molding, chair rail, shiplap & built-ins. Truly a welcoming & lovely home just waiting for you to make it your own.richmond.com
