Real Estate

88 Lupine Ln, King William, VA 23009

Richmond.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack on Market, no fault of seller! Welcome to this private oasis in the gated community of Woodruff. High speed internet is now available! Zoar State Park is 1.5 mi away. Mattaponi River w/a public boat ramp is 3 mi away. Enjoy private country living w/a great neighborhood w/ tennis courts. Located on 4.8 acres nestled among mature trees. Custom brick transitional w/ a full front porch to enjoy the view. Entryway w/custom lighted glass shelving. Vaulted ceiling living rm w/gas FP & french doors leading to brick enclosed aggregate courtyard. The gourmet kitchen is open & spacious w/eat in area & custom cabinetry. Herring Creek runs through the woods along the back of the property. 9ft ceilings & hardwood floors on 1st floor. Spacious bedrooms w/ ample closets; all on the 1st floor. The 1st floor primary en suite has a large walk in closet & bath w/jetted garden tub & separate shower. Lots of natural light! The office has built-ins. Upstairs bonus rm for games & movie nights, as well as a craft rm w/sink. No detail left out of this custom home-crown molding, chair rail, shiplap & built-ins. Truly a welcoming & lovely home just waiting for you to make it your own.

richmond.com

Real Estate
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

9111 Whitemont Dr, Henrico, VA 23294

Adorable 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Tri-level in Henrico full of charm. Step up onto the large full front porch & into the spacious family room with large picture window. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Open dining room & kitchen which features granite island & countertops, wood cabinetry, stainless appliances & pantry. Upstairs is the primary bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms all with hardwood floors, ceiling fans & closets. Downstairs there is another bedroom with built-in & sliding glass doors, a large great room with access to the impressive screened in porch; as well as a utility room/half bath with tile floor & washer/dryer. NEW roof & siding 2019. NEW HVAC 2019. BRAND NEW 2021 Hot Water Heater. Home also features paved driveway, large fenced in back yard with large screened in porch, patio area & 2 detached sheds. Home is ready & waiting for you! This gem won't last long. If fortunate enough to receive multiple offers, they will be reviewed on Monday evening.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

11311 Long Meadow Dr, Henrico, VA 23059

Beautiful home in Rock Spring Estates, over $175K in recent renovations transforming this home into a show stopper. Mostly single level living perfect for multi-generational and growing families. 1st floor with 9 ft. ceilings has 3 large bedrooms (2 primary) all with ensuite bathrooms. On 2nd floor, huge primary with luxurious ensuite, 6 x 6 walk in shower, Kohler 6 ft. soaking tub, water closet and huge WIC. Open concept kitchen with white cabinets, quartz counters, 5 x 10 island, SS appl, 2 sinks, 2 huge pantries, wine fridge, recessed lighting, double French doors out to the multi-level deck leading to park like grounds on 1.24 acres. Kitchen open to spacious and natural light filled family room. Family room has vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, gas FP, built in enter. center, window sitting spaces. Huge dining room with tray ceiling, wainscoting and built in buffet. Living room off main entry can be enclosed for an office. Generac 20 kw whole house generator, lawn irrigation with timer, front and back. Encapsulated and air conditioned crawlspace. Rare Rock Spring Estate property with ALL public utilities, natural gas, electric, sewer and water, NO septic.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

3904 Redstone Dr, Henrico, VA 23294

Turnkey brick rancher ready for its new owner! This three-bed, one-bath home features hardwood flooring throughout. The updated kitchen has new cabinets (with soft close doors and drawers!), Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in dining area. The full bath features a tub with tile surround, pedestal sink and a mounted cabinet for storage. The sun porch is a great space to enjoy the fenced-in backyard. Bring your pets! The two-car detached garage (sold as-is) is added bonus with tons of space. Ready for your car, workshop or extra storage. This house has been lovingly cared for and will be simple to maintain for the next owner. Don’t miss out!
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

15006 Badestowe Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Why wait months for a new construction when you can own this lovely just-upgraded home now? A rare DUAL Primary Suite, called "the hottest new amenity" by Architectural Digest, makes this home uniquely qualified for many living situations. The 1st floor primary suite offers a walk-in closet, ensuite bath, & a private sitting room perfect for a home office. The 1st level open layout also features a dining room off the foyer that leads to a family room & spacious eat-in kitchen w/large island. Located off of the garage are a built-in mudroom drop zone and a laundry room. Across from them is a large 11x10 dream pantry! The 1st level just underwent major renovations with carpet replaced by luxury laminate floors, kitchen repainted & upgraded w/white quartz counters & new SS appliances. The kitchen was also expanded to allow a cozy wine & coffee nook. The 2nd level offers another primary suite w/walk-in closet & ensuite bath. There are 3 additional bedrooms, with a Jack & Jill bath for two of them, & a separate hallway bathroom w/access to a 5th bedroom. Another exciting feature is a screened back porch w/vaulted ceiling & skylights. Located in Cosby HS, this home is not to be missed!
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

8900 Beaver Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23120

Saddle up your horses and get ready to have them living the good life at 8900 Beaver Bridge Rd!! This beautiful farm consists of 80.245 acres and offers so much privacy but yet still close to Hull Street, Rt 288, shopping and restaurants. Already established is a large 28,000 sq ft stable with 35 stalls, indoor arena, an office/reception area, kitchen and apartment. Outside of the stable are several areas with cross fencing ready to go as well as an outdoor equiment shed. Your gorgeous horse farm oasis is such a peaceful place to spend your days at.
Richmond, VARichmond.com

717 N 24th St, Richmond City, VA 23223

Historic charm meets chic contemporary comfort! 1850s rowhouse walkable to various neighborhood hotspots - The Roosevelt, Sub Rosa, Pizza Bones, and Union Market, just to name a few. Stunning hardwood floors throughout, open concept living room and kitchen featuring leathered granite island and counters, stainless steel appliances, white Shaker cabinetry, and pantry. The first floor also includes a half bath, a bedroom with full bath ensuite & a cozy area for dining or a home bar. Outside enjoy the fully fenced yard with pollinator garden and walkway to TWO off-street parking spaces. On the second level is a spacious front-facing bedroom with full ensuite, laundry nook with brand new high-end Electrolux washer & dryer, and dreamy primary suite with a private new Trex balcony ideal for sunrises and your morning cuppa. In 2018, the home was fully renovated complete with new electrical, new plumbing, new Hardiplank siding, and new roof. Windows have been flashed and re-sealed and the chimney repointed, capped, flashed, and painted. Transferable Cinch home warranty renewed in April, and remaining 8-year tax abatement conveys. Bring your buyers to this gem! She won’t last long!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

5140 Linsey Lakes Dr, Henrico, VA 23060

Welcome to 5140 Linsey Lakes. This super cute 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sits on a corner lot and invites you to relax and unwind on it's amazing front porch. Once inside you will love the built-in shelves and cabinets surrounding the gas fireplace. The recessed lighting in living room brings it all together. In the spaciously updated kitchen you will find granite countertops, soft-close cabinets, stainless steal appliances and tiled back splash. The kitchen also offers two, newly replaced, sky-lights and door to the large deck and fenced in back yard. You will find one bedroom and full bath downstairs as well. Upstairs you have 3 more large bedrooms and another full bath. Newer roof and skylights, Leaf Guards on gutters, Newer HVAC, Paved Driveway. Close to Innsbrook and centrally located in the Heart of Glen Allen.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

8411 Zell Ln, Henrico, VA 23229

Spacious classic quad-level home in the sought after Near West End! Priced under $300,000, this home features 4 bedrooms 2 full baths and over 2,000 sq ft of flexible living space! Brand new carpet on the main level with w/bright and spacious living room and dining room and eat-in kitchen. Moving upstairs, is the Primary bedroom as well as 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. A large 4th bedroom is on the 4th level. The bottom level features a HUGE family room w/ brick wood burning fireplace, a beautifully renovated second full bath and a spacious laundry/workshop room. Outside, the huge sunny yard provides great space for a garden, playset, or pets! You will love the super convenient location with great schools, close to shopping/dining and easy access to interstates. Schedule your showing today before this one is gone.
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

7822 Breaker Point Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23832

RENOVATED WATERFRONT BEAUTY!!! Perfect little lake house in one of the best school districts in the county. Enjoy private dock w/ coffee every morning overlooking your own oasis. Full country porch welcomes you to this fabulous Cape Code style home. Vaulted Family rm w/ skylights offers abundance of natural light. Updated eat-in kitchen overlooks serene Ashbrook Lake, w/ updated white cabinets & granite countertops, stainless appliances & direct access to back deck & views. Located in a quiet cul-de sac, this home is uniquely situated w/ seeping water views. Upgrades in 2020 include; New HVAC system, New Carpets upstairs, hardwood floors (first level). New light & plumbing fixtures, paint & ceiling fans. Windows installed in 2018. With 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & 1458 sq ft, the home offers great character & an abundance of charm. Upstairs loft overlooks family room below & can be an office, playroom, secondary living room or rec space. Home has so much to offer it's new owner. Easy access to shopping, restaurants & community playground. Yard is partially fenced. Looking for a little peace in your life? Do not miss the opportunity to enjoy lake living at a reasonable price!!!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

441 Westover Pines Dr, Henrico, VA 23223

What a beauty! This gorgeous 3 Story townhouse is HGTV updated and extremely well-maintained. This townhouse features vinyl wood flooring throughout the first level, updated powder room, amazingly updated kitchen with backsplash, all appliances to convey including washer and dryer, the living and dining room are open for dining and entertaining with newer fixtures and recess lightning. The second floor offers a secondary primary suite with en-suite, walk-in closet, and tons of space, second and third bedrooms are large and all bedrooms are carpeted with ceiling fans and full hall bathroom. The third floor primary bedroom is divine with recess lightning, a luxury en-suite that includes tile flooring and shower, double vanity and plenty of storage. The walk in closet is huge with additional storage access. There is a separate storage shed out back, pantry in kitchen, coat closets, and to top it off this is a Smart home and ready for you!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

3033 Hunton Cottage Ln, Henrico, VA 23059

A beautiful 3 Story stone exterior home with 4 bedrooms, 2.1 baths, 2 car garage house in The Cottages at Hunton Park subdivision. Open floor plan, gas fireplace, hardwood floors/Carpet on first level, new paint and a huge paved patio in the backyard with a stone firepit. Kitchen has 42" maple cabinets, granite countertop , backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Nice morning room with lots of natural light attached to the kitchen. Third floor is finished with a home theatre and a 5.1 surround sound system. The house also has a smart . thermostat!!Private backyard. Concrete driveway. This home has so much to offer! Fireplace/flue/chimney convey as is.
Orange, VARichmond.com

26344 Pennfields Dr, Orange, VA 22960

Home sits in Frazier's Landing - a Lake Anna Subdivision! Home will have a 6x18 covered front porch, 10x12 rear deck, exterior landscaping, sidewalk, granite countertops, 9' ceilings, LARGE open kitchen/LR, tons of windows for natural light. Home sites 1 road back from Lake ANNA. There is a DEEDED boat slip that comes with the sale of the home.*Professional Photos to come*
New Kent County, VARichmond.com

5220 Pocahontas Trl, New Kent, VA 23140

Foyer with coat closet. Arched doorway to Living Room with shiplap wall decor, wood burning fireplace. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, soft close cabinets, Maytag dishwasher, LG microwave and smooth top range - all stainless steel finishes, kitchen is open to huge dining area with sliding barn door. Primary bedroom has double wide closet and private renovated full bath with farmhouse sink and medicine cabinet. 2 additional bedrooms. Laundry room with sink, closet and exit to rear of house. Office or study provides private area. Upstairs has 2 additional rooms or one huge bedroom with awesome hang out areas. Basement is unfinished with w/d hookups. Main level is hardwood flooring except vinyl in two full baths and laundry. Half bath has original corner sink and medicine cabinet. New light fixtures. Glass enclosed side porch is not included in square footage. Replacement windows. Massive deck or rear of house. Paved drive. Owner has a complete binder with all renovations with paint colors, warranties, prices, complete history since she has owned it for your convenience. 2 complete septic systems. with SO MANY ORIGINAL FEATURES. MUST SEE. RENOVATIONS DONE RIGHT!!!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

3010 Montfort Loop, Henrico, VA 23294

END UNIT in Pemberton Oaks Townhouses with 2 Bedrooms and 2.1 Baths! Convenient to the Interstate and Dining/Entertainment. Parking is right out your Front Door. Family Room with Gas Fireplace (logs do not convey), Closet and Exit to Back yard. Kitchen with Tile Floors, Granite Countertops, Recessed Lighting and Laundry Closet with Built-in Shelf. Half Bath in Foyer. Head Upstairs to the Bedrooms and Full Baths. Primary Bedroom with Carpeted Floors, Closet and Primary Full Bath with Tub and Shower. Other Upstairs Bedroom with Carpeted Floors and 2 Closets. Hallway Full Bath with Tub and Shower. Attic Access Panel, Electric HVAC (2010) and Water Heater (2/3 years old). Private Fenced Back yard Perfect for Entertaining and Lounging with 2 Patios and Detached Shed for Storage. Low Maintenance Living!
Short Pump, VARichmond.com

3912 Liesfeld Pl, Henrico, VA 23060

Welcome to West Broad Village in Short Pump. This highly sought after walkable neighborhood offers amazing shopping, dining, retail and entertainment. You will enjoy an abundance of natural light throughout from this end unit. Your 1st floor has a tile entry with a spacious bedroom that would also work well as a study. The 2nd floor is your main living space offering hardwood throughout your gorgeous kitchen open to the family room. There is a balcony off of the kitchen area and another off of the family room. The 3rd floor has your owner's suite which includes a walk-in shower, double sink, walk-in closet, tray ceiling and private balcony. The other bedroom on this floor offers an en suite bathroom and walk-in closet as well. One level up, you can relax and enjoy the spectacular view from your private rooftop terrace. This neighborhood also includes a pool and clubhouse. You have the convenience of Whole Foods, ACAC, Homegoods, REI, Trader Joes and much more within walking distance. You are also minutes from Short Pump and interstate 64 or 295. You will absolutely love this community and all it has to offer. It's right in the middle of everything you could possibly want.
Richmond.com

1032 Northampton Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805

Raised Rancher in Walnut Hill offer lots of house for the $$! Living Room, Closed in Florida Room with New Insulated Windows, Formal Dining Room. A Huge Kitchen has LOADS of Cabinetry and New Stove which does the air frying . . . built in microwave and wood floors. There is a Primary Bedroom along with 2 other bedrooms on main floor with additional bedroom upstairs. Basement features laundry, and furnace area with additional area for doing hobbies.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

6905 Alder Grove Dr, Henrico, VA 23228

BRING YOUR BUYERS to this BEAUTIFUL 3 BDRM 2.5 BA END UNIT TOWNHOME in The Glenside Woods subdivision! You will love entertaining family & friends in the 1st level open living room, sunroom, dining area & EIK as well as a formal dining room. The kitchen boasts SS APPL (gas range/oven, microwave, NEW dishwasher(2019) & NEW refrigerator(2019) ), GRAN C/TOPS, DBL sink w/disposal, 2x1 pantry, breakfast bar, 42" cherry wood cabinetry, & a 13x9 dining area w/CHAND and bay window. The sunroom has sliding glass doors leading to the 18x15 paver patio w/fire pit and privacy fenced backyard. The formal DR with tray ceiling and crown moulding, a 7X3 half bath & 2x2 coat closet is also included on the 1st level. Hardwood floors throughout. The 2nd level houses an enormous primary bedroom w/tray ceiling, C/FAN, 14x5 walk-in closet & ATT 13x10 bath w/jetted tub, easy-entry shower, double vanity w/storage & toilet closet, and ceramic tile, bedroom 2 w/C/FAN and 5x5 closet, the 8X5 hall bath w/tub & shower & single vanity, 2x1 hall linen closet, a laundry/utility room w/shelving, & bedroom 3 w/4X6 closet and ceiling fan. SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Seller reserves right to accept early offers.
Real EstateRichmond.com

7009 Maple Leaf Ln, Prince George, VA 23875

ADORABLE PRINCE GEORGE RANCHER W/LOADS OF UPDATES!! Fall in love with this all one-level gem. NEWER WINDOWS, VINYL SIDING GUTTERS & SKYLIGHTS bring peace of mind. Living RM is a great size and can easily showcase your special furniture pieces. Dining Rm works great for entertaining and special celebrations. Kitchen will please any level chef w/GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, and SOFTCLOSE CABINETRY. Make the kitchen eat-in w/a bistro table. Family Rm is precious & bright. Whitewashed FP, Wood Flooring, vaulted ceiling w/beam, & skylights bring the charm and character to the space. Guest Bath boasts new flooring to spoil your guests. Both guest bedrms are a nice size w/wood flooring. Owner's Suite has all the bells & whistles with updated bath & nice sized closet. Deck works great for the grill master or just relax and enjoy the sights and sounds of Branchester Lakes. Shed is perfect for stowing tools & toys. Backyard is fenced and a great size for pets, sports, equipment, or the weekend warrior. Carport offers protection from the elements.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

1718 Foxcreek Cir, Henrico, VA 23238

Welcome home to this spacious end unit town home conveniently located in the sought after Raintree community. Walk in to a loft-style entry and living room with high ceilings and tons of natural light. On the main level you will find two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Upstairs you will find the primary bedroom, en-suite bathroom and huge walk-in closet. Downstairs is the large living room, dining area, kitchen and laundry room. Out back is a deck and fenced in back yard. Other feature of this home include recessed lighting, thermal windows, Levolor blinds, ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms, molding, wainscoting, and tile shower in the primary bedroom.

