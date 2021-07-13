Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Alex Smith Predicts "Huge" Year For Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott

By Cowboys SI Staff
Posted by 
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xft4c_0av2PD9Z00

Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott and former Washington Football Team signal-caller Alex Smith were immediately - involuntarily - linked forever last season.

The gruesome injury Prescott endured to his right ankle on Oct. 11, Smith had previously dealt with for almost two years. Smith knows all too well what it's like to suffer a potentially career-ending leg injury, as the one he suffered almost forced him to walk away from the game too soon.

Two years after he broke his leg, Smith, now 37 and retired, won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

Prescott's injury wasn't as serious as Smith's - which almost required amputation - but it was severe enough to put his status in question for the beginning of the 2021 season. Despite Prescott underdoing two surgeries, Smith says he has no doubt the Cowboy will be ready to go this season.

“Dak is, I think, one of the most unique athletes in the NFL – and I really think that from like a freakish perspective,” Smith told USA Today. “He is such a strong, powerful ... such a good athlete. So I really expect him to come back and be rolling. Then you add that on to his fortitude and mental perspective? I think he’s going to have a huge, huge year.”

As for Prescott, he also has faith in his health heading into training camp, which begins in Oxnard, Calif. next week.

“I’m healthy,” Prescott said in May. “If we had to play a game now, I could go out there and be very successful. Start the game, finish the game and not even worry about the leg.”

Comments / 0

CowboyMaven

CowboyMaven

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
573
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Alex Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Washington Football Team#Usa Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys Jerry Jones laughs as the Dolphins pay the price

It was tough, but letting Byron Jones walk was the right decision. The group of defensive backs on the Dallas Cowboys roster has been mediocre for quite some time. Owner Jerry Jones selected many cornerbacks over the years, but none played as well as the athletic freak from Connecticut. With...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys stay getting shipped to free agent CB Richard Sherman

With less than three weeks before the start of training camp, the Cowboys are largely done adding players to their roster. Some analysts however believe there is one high-profile free agent remaining who makes sense for Dallas to consider brining in to potentially bolster their secondary. As the calendar turns to July, Richard Sherman is still being linked to the Cowboys.
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Everson Griffen admits that leaving Vikings for Cowboys was a huge mistake

Everson Griffen wants back with the Minnesota Vikings after a year-long hiatus. Even he knows it was a mistake to leave for the Dallas Cowboys. Griffen hasn’t been the same since leaving Minneapolis. Despite signing a one-year deal and living out a goal of his to play in Dallas, Griffen regrets burning bridges on his way out of Minnesota.
Texas StatePosted by
Dan Rogers

Three reasons why Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott will remind fans why he's one of the top running backs in the NFL

The biggest story line of the upcoming season for the Dallas Cowboys will be the return of their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. After suffering a gruesome injury early in the season last year, the Cowboys found themselves in a hole they could never dig out of. Well, Dak is back and with that comes a lot of excitement for the 2021 season. But the return of Prescott isn't the only new thing we should see this season as the team will get back another key player who went missing a year ago - Ezekiel Elliott.
NFLaustinnews.net

11) Who Will Be Backup QB Behind Dak

FRISCO, Texas - The Cowboys made a rare move last offseason and acquired an established, experienced quarterback to back up Dak Prescott, who at the time, had never missed a game. Andy Dalton's signing proved to be a worthwhile investment although the Cowboys were still unable to make the playoffs...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: David DeCastro, Nick Foles as Cowboys? Zack Martin's rank? Herschel runs again?

The big guys up front lead the pack in this edition of News and Notes. Many are wondering if the six-time Pro Bowler recently released by Pittsburgh is worth a look in Dallas. This comes just as the Cowboys’ own perennial Pro Bowl guard is revealed to be in rarefied air among NFL players. And the need for depth along the O-line is leading one Cowboys scribe to scour other team’s rosters for trade targets.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Shares His Thoughts On Cowboys Hiring Dan Quinn

After giving up a franchise record 473 points in 2020, the Dallas Cowboys hired former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn as their defensive coordinator. The hire was praised by many Cowboys fans and non-fans alike, and Cowboys legend Troy Aikman was no exception. Appearing on The Michael Irvin Podcast...
NFLBlogging The Boys

The Cowboys may have a second “steal of the draft” candidate among their rookies

After every NFL draft, there are a handful of players selected that are designated as “steals of the draft”. This usually means a player who analysts thought would go much higher in the draft than they did, and the team that finally landed them “stole” them. Of course, not all “steals of the draft” pan out, sometimes the reason they slid so far is legit and the outside draft analysts were just overrating the player.
NFLYardbarker

Goodbye Gallup: Cowboys Pay $12M Per Year Or Let WR Go?

Dallas Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup is entering the final season of his rookie contract -- one of the highest value contracts in the NFL. Given his performance through the first three years of his career, Gallup, who is set to earn just over $2 million in year four, is expected to be in line for a major extension somewhere in the area $12-$13 million annual.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron'Dell Carter chose the Cowboys over 24 teams, will they choose him come cutdown day?

The Dallas Cowboys thought they had something special in their 2020 UDFA class. After selecting James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci with their seventh-round pick, the front office circled back around and acquired the Dukes player most prognosticators felt had the best chance of making it in the pros. Rutgers transfer Ron’Dell Carter earned one of the class’ largest guarantees among undrafted prospects, $145,000 including a $20,000 signing bonus.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Stephon Gilmore Trade to Cowboys? Costs In Rumored Patriots Deal

FRISCO - The Stephen Gilmore saga continues to evolve as training camp draws near. The Patriots All-Pro cornerback didn't attend the club's mandatory minicamp this summer as he continues to hold out for a new contract. Gilmore, 30, is entering the final year of his five-year, $65 million deal with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy