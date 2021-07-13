Speed-Focused Blow Dryers

(BPT) - Keeping skin clean and healthy might seem simple, but for many people, finding a skincare routine that works can take trial and error. From common misconceptions about cleansing to a store shelf overflowing with different types of products, it can feel overwhelming. In fact, according to a recent survey of dermatologists, there are a variety of topics their patients need more education on, with 46% of dermatologists saying their patients need help selecting products that are well-suited for their skin type and 25% saying they need help understanding ingredients in products. Luckily, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Daniel Sugai wants to break down the facts, give you tips and advice to perfect your skincare routine and help us all get the most out of our cleanser and find a more effective approach to having healthy, hydrated skin.