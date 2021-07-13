Cancel
Columbus, NE

Mike Trader’s Mid-America Basketball Camp starts in July

By Telegraph staff reports
North Platte Telegraph
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Trader’s Annual Mid-America Basketball Camp will conduct three individual sessions in July, according to a press release. An overnight and commuter camps for boys and girls will be held on July 18 to 21 at Central Community College (Platte Campus) in Columbus and an overnight and commuter camp for boys will be held at Hastings College on July 22 to 25. A day camp will be held for both boys and girls at Grand Island Central Catholic on July 26 to 29.

