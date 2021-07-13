Cancel
China June rare earth exports at 4,012 tonnes - customs

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
July 13 (Reuters) - China’s rare earth exports fell 3.8% in June from the previous month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

Exports from the world’s top producer of the minerals used in consumer electronics and military equipment were 4,012 tonnes last month. That was down from 4,171 tonnes in May and up nearly 40% from June 2020, when shipments were low as the COVID-19 pandemic hit overseas demand.

Exports in the first half of 2021 were at 23,826 tonnes, customs data showed. (Reporting by Emily Chow and Tom Daly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

