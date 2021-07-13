Cancel
Extension Candidate: Nick Chubb

By Sam Robinson
profootballrumors.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past year and change reset the NFL’s running back market. After the previous wave of big-ticket contracts produced shaky outcomes — in the cases of Le’Veon Bell, Todd Gurley and David Johnson — a few teams still prioritized their high-end backs and went ahead with extensions. The 2017 draft...

Baker Mayfield brings up great point about COVID vaccine

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield weighed in on the discussion of COVID-19 prevention and how vaccines can benefit teams. We’ve seen the hesitation for professional athletes to not only get the COVID-19 vaccine, but also support and rally behind vaccine education. One quarterback has made a point to say that he’s not going to disclose his vaccination status in hopes to sway people one way or another.
NFLYardbarker

Why Kareem Hunt Is Important To Nick Chubb’s Success

Kareem Hunt is a wide receiver in a running back’s body. He can line up in the backfield or on the line to make catches and then use his lower body speed and strength to wrack up more yards after the catch. If Hunt lines up in the backfield with...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Chubb continues to show off his amazing strength

The Cleveland Browns struck gold selecting Nick Chubb in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. For his career, Chubb has gained over 3,500 yards on the ground despite being limited by coaching decisions as a rookie and playing together with Kareem Hunt for the last year and a half. He’s also added 72 receptions for over 500 yards.
NFLYardbarker

NFL Executive Would Take Nick Chubb Over Derrick Henry

Since being drafted in 2018, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has done nothing, but succeed. He’s surpassed basically 1,000 yards every season and continues to keep getting better. One NFL executive even went as far as to say Chubb is better than Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. “Best...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Chubb gets a lot out of a little on his runs

The Cleveland Browns have gotten great contributions from Nick Chubb during his time in Cleveland. From the moment John Dorsey traded away Carlos Hyde to force Hue Jackson to give Chubb carries, the Georgia prospect has made a lot out of a little. Chubb’s combination of vision, balance and strength...
NFLwmleader.com

Nick Chubb leads all rushers in “Gash %”

As the NFL season looms, fantasy football will once again make its way into the discussions on social media, in families and at workplaces. The Cleveland Browns will be an interesting team for fantasy football players to assess but Nick Chubb continues to be reliable for fantasy production. The Browns...
NFLMarietta Daily Journal

Can Browns sign Chubb soon? Weakest area? How about the kicking game? Hey, Terry

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Training camp is coming next week. Browns fans have questions now. Hey, Terry: Will the Browns sign Nick Chubb long term? He’s a fan favorite and the best player on the offense. I love his attitude and the way he does not show off. I also love the way he always hands the ball to the refs. – Peg Osborne.
NFLDawgs By Nature

Cleveland Browns Training Camp 2021: TE Preview (Part 1)

With our wide receiver previews complete, the tight end position is up next. This will be broken down into two parts, starting with Austin Hooper, David Njoku, and Harrison Bryant. 1. Austin Hooper - Starting TE. Height: 6-4 | Weight: 254 lbs | Age: 26. Experience: 6 years | College:...
NFLYardbarker

Browns Should Not Entertain Trade Offers For Kareem Hunt

The trade rumors are already starting and the 2021 season has not even started. Recently, Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers ruptured his Achilles and will miss the entire 2021 campaign. That being said, there was some immediate speculation that possibly the Rams could pry Kareem Hunt away from...
NFLchatsports.com

Browns Rumors: Nick Chubb’s ESPN RB Ranking + David Njoku vs. Austin Hooper For Starting Tight End?

Cleveland Browns rumors today feature Nick Chubb’s placement on the ESPN 2021 RB Rankings and a potential roster battle for the starting tight end battle between David Njoku and Austin Hooper. Is Nick Chubb one of the best RBs in the NFL? And could Njoku surpass Hooper as the TE1 under head coach Kevin Stefanski? Want more Browns videos? THEN SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE: https://www.youtube.com/brownsreport?... Is Nick Chubb the best “pure runner” in the NFL? That’s what one NFL exec apparently thinks, according to the ESPN 2021 Running Backs rankings. The Cleveland Browns star was listed as #4 overall, but he’s not far behind being #1 in host Tom Downey’s eyes.
NFLngscsports.com

NFL: Which Teams Have The Best Fanbases in the League?

Do you know which NFL teams have the best and loudest fanbases? Find out who we think is the best fanbase here in this article as we discuss. Every fanbase thinks that they are the most supportive community out there, but is this really the case? Many of us grow up supporting a particular NFL team because of our family and their associations with the team. We go to games; we have season tickets and we wear the merchandise everywhere we go. Of course, there are some NFL teams that have very notable fan bases and typically make a lot of noise at games.
NFLCBS Sports

Browns' Austin Hooper: Improving chemistry with Mayfield

Hooper and QB Baker Mayfield should have better chemistry in their second season together, according to Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. Hooper was disappointing for fantasy managers last season, unable to overcome the challenge of joining a new team with a new coaching staff in a year without spring practices or preseason games. He had a better year from the Browns' standpoint, with competent blocking helping the team's prolific rushing attack and a late flurry of receiving production contributing to a playoff appearance. Hooper is locked in as a starter for the second season of a four-year, $42 million contract, but there's no guarantee of improvement on his 2020 average of 5.4 targets per game, considering the Browns also have David Njoku and Harrison Bryant at tight end, not to mention WR Odell Beckham returning from an ACL tear. On the other hand, Hooper does have plenty of room to improve his efficiency after posting career lows for both catch rate (65.7 percent) and yards per target (6.2) last season. He had a 77.3 percent catch rate and 8.1 YPT in four years with the Falcons.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Odell Beckham Jr, Browns, Steelers

Rams HC Sean McVay said Browns’ new S John Johnson III is a player who is the same mold as former NFL All-Pro S Eric Weddle. “But if I were to say a couple guys that you’ve really been around, here’s the guys that I would really say just in the short amount of time the four years that I’ve been a head coach. John Sullivan and Eric Weddle are unbelievably smart players. I think John Johnson, who’s going onto the Browns, is in that same sort of mold as what Eric is. Great communicators, charisma, presence. I think John Johnson would be outstanding,” said McVay, via The Ringer’s Flying Coach with Sean McVay and Peter Schrager.
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Predicting How The AFC North Finishes

The AFC North should be once again a decently strong division in 2021. Cleveland and Baltimore are looked at as contenders in the AFC and even the Cincinnati Bengals should be improved. There are legitimate questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could be solid with everything going right. With...

