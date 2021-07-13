BLACKPINK's Lisa Confirmed To Make Her Solo Debut This Summer

BLACKPINK's Jennie talked about the upcoming '4+1 Project', her YouTube channel, and more in an interview with 'Elle Korea' magazine for the month of August 2021. As previously reported, Jennie graced the cover of the magazine for its August issue. In the interview held with the photoshoot, the idol member candidly shared part of herself. Regarding the upcoming '4+1 Project', she said, "There are many things that I can't share at the moment but it's certain you should look forward to it. We are working hard to show our gratitude to BLINK for always supporting us. It's been a while since we met in person so I really miss them. I'd be more than happy if people who love us would also love this project!"