BLACKPINK's Lisa Confirmed To Make Her Solo Debut This Summer
Initially reported back in April, YG Entertainment has officially confirmed the solo debut of BLACKPINK‘s Lisa. “BLACKPINK member Lisa is shooting a music video for her solo debut. We will be revealing more details soon,” the record label told HYPEBAE. This marks the third member of the quartet exploring their own sounds outside of BLACKPINK. In 2018, Jennie dropped her single “Solo,” followed by Rosé‘s R project five months ago. On top of her music video, Lisa is also preparing for the group’s five-year anniversary “4+1 PROJECT,” which will feature five different events including their upcoming film, BLACKPINK THE MOVIE.hypebae.com
