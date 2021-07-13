Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

BLACKPINK's Lisa Confirmed To Make Her Solo Debut This Summer

By Editorial
Hypebae
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInitially reported back in April, YG Entertainment has officially confirmed the solo debut of BLACKPINK‘s Lisa. “BLACKPINK member Lisa is shooting a music video for her solo debut. We will be revealing more details soon,” the record label told HYPEBAE. This marks the third member of the quartet exploring their own sounds outside of BLACKPINK. In 2018, Jennie dropped her single “Solo,” followed by Rosé‘s R project five months ago. On top of her music video, Lisa is also preparing for the group’s five-year anniversary “4+1 PROJECT,” which will feature five different events including their upcoming film, BLACKPINK THE MOVIE.

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Dua Lipa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackpink#Music Video#Blackpink#Yg Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicBillboard

Dua Lipa Shares a 'Peek' Into Her Week, Including Reunion With Blackpink's Jennie

Dua Lipa offered a "peek into the week" of her life with a carousel of pictures, and the Blinks peeped one of their favorites: Jennie of BLACKPINK. The Future Nostalgia pop star seemed to have a splendid Fourth of July weekend, chilling with her pup Dexter and boyfriend Anwar Hadid and taking selfies in front of any reflective surface, from a mirror to a car window. But her two pastimes combined when she snapped a selfie with Jennie.
Theater & DancePosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch BTS Perform ‘Permission to Dance’ on ‘Fallon’

BTS appeared on The Tonight Show to present the TV debut of their new song, “Permission to Dance.” In the clip, the group perform the single in the lobby of a modern office building that’s been filled with purple balloons. It’s a great showcase for the upbeat, summer track, especially as the members of BTS offer up energized choreography. The track appears on the “Butter” CD single, which dropped earlier this month and also houses instrumental versions of each of the songs. “Permission to Dance” was cowritten by Ed Sheeran along with Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid, and Jenna Andrews, and produced by Mac,...
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Cosmic Girls' Bona and BLACKPINK's Jisoo show off their adorable close friendship on Instagram

The friendship between Cosmic Girls' Bona and BLACKPINK's Jisoo is still going strong!. On July 26 KST, Bona took to her personal Instagram account to share a new reel video featuring Jisoo. Captioned with "🐰🐰," the video shows the two idols posing together as they try out a number of different fun filter options, including one with hearts and butterflies and another with Looney Tunes' Tweety Bird.
WorldNME

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Olivia Rodrigo allegedly spotted together, sparking collaboration rumours

Rosé of BLACKPINK has allegedly been photographed with singer Olivia Rodrigo, sparking rumours among fans of a potential collaboration. The Korean-Australian K-pop idol was supposedly spotted having dinner with the ‘Good 4 U’ singer during her recent visit to Los Angeles with fellow member Jennie. Director Petra Collins and stylist Devon Carlson were also seen with the two pop stars.
MusicNME

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rosé are working on new music in LA

BLACKPINK members Jennie and Rosé are in Los Angeles working on new music, their agency YG Entertainment has confirmed. Rumours began to circulate about what the stars were doing in LA after paparazzi photos of them in the city appeared online. After the pictures were published by US gossip sites,...
Behind Viral VideosSoompi

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Shares Thoughts On Her Performing, YouTube Channel, And More

BLACKPINK’s Jennie exudes a captivating aura for the cover of Elle Korea!. On July 14, Elle Korea released its stunning pictorial with Jennie. During the photo shoot, Jennie skillfully modeled a variety of styles. She shared, “I think when a story that was unraveled through the melody harmonizes with the styling, it delivers another type of fun. I tend to put in effort to convey the message of the music visually as well.”
MusicNME

Watch OH MY GIRL sing hits by BLACKPINK, The Ting Tings and more

K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL have made their first appearance on ELLE’s popular video series ‘Song Association’. During the segment, the K-pop act revisited songs from their debut self-titled mini-album, including the title track ‘Cupid’ and the intro song ‘Oh My Girl!’. Elsewhere in the video, the girl group also performed hit songs from Western pop stars such as ‘We Walk’ by British duo The Ting Tings, ‘Don’t Stop The Music’ by Rhianna and Beyoncé’s ‘End Of Time’.
MoviesEW.com

Watch Lisa tearfully thank fans in emotional Blackpink: The Movie trailer

Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are taking an emotional journey through their five-year career in the first trailer for their upcoming documentary Blackpink: The Movie. The Korean girl group breaks down while reflecting on the "happiest times" of their artistic journey in the spotlight together, which began in...
Celebritiesallkpop.com

BLACKPINK Rosé's 'On the Ground' hits 200 million views on YouTube

BLACKPINK Rosé's song "On The Ground", the title track of her solo album '-R-', hit 200 million views on YouTube. According to YG Entertainment, Rosé's "On The Ground" music video surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, as of July 13th at 4:56AM KST. Rosé, as a solo artist, has achieved this just 123 days since the release of her solo album on March 12th.
MusicNME

BLACKPINK’s Rosé says her “life is complete” after John Mayer sends her a guitar

John Mayer has sent Rosé of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK a pink electric guitar as thanks for covering one of his songs. On July 16, the Korean-Australian singer took to Instagram to share a few images of her brand-new guitar, which was accompanied by a hand-written note from Mayer. “Rosé! I should be thanking YOU! (so thank you.),” wrote the singer-songwriter.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

Ateez, Blackpink, Minzy And BTS: Hits Making Moves On The World Songs Chart

No. 1 - Wizkid - “Essence (ft. Tems)”. Wizkid is back at No. 1 on the World Digital Song Sales chart this week with what has turned out to be his third leader on the sales-only list. The Nigerian musician’s latest single “Essence” rises to the summit in its thirteenth frame on the tally, and it gives fellow artist Tems her first champion. The track replaces BTS’s “Euphoria” at No. 1, and that cut drops to No. 10 this time around.
Musicenergy941.com

Camila Announces New single Dropping Next Week

Camila Cabello is back with new music. The “Cinderella” actress is dropping “Don’t Go Yet” on July 23rd and the song will be her first offering since 2019’s “Romance.”. Cabello released the cover art for the new single which is very pink and features Camila channeling a Selena-like image. Camila...
Behind Viral Videosallkpop.com

BLACKPINK's Jennie talks about the '4+1 Project', her YouTube channel, and more in an interview with 'Elle Korea'

BLACKPINK's Jennie talked about the upcoming '4+1 Project', her YouTube channel, and more in an interview with 'Elle Korea' magazine for the month of August 2021. As previously reported, Jennie graced the cover of the magazine for its August issue. In the interview held with the photoshoot, the idol member candidly shared part of herself. Regarding the upcoming '4+1 Project', she said, "There are many things that I can't share at the moment but it's certain you should look forward to it. We are working hard to show our gratitude to BLINK for always supporting us. It's been a while since we met in person so I really miss them. I'd be more than happy if people who love us would also love this project!"
Theater & DanceNME

Colde releases ‘When Dawn Comes Again’, featuring EXO’s Baekhyun

South Korean R&B singer Colde has released his latest single ‘When Dawn Comes Again’, featuring EXO‘s Baekhyun. The song’s accompanying music video follows an unnamed male character as he walks through the rainy streets of Seoul, intercut with minimalist shots of the city’s industrial scenery. “When dawn comes again / I think of you / Still stuck in that time / Still this way,” Colde and Baekhyun sing on the chorus. However, neither singer appear in the music video.

Comments / 0

Community Policy