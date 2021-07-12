Cancel
K-State soccer announces hire of Trentham as associate head coach

Citizen Tribune
 16 days ago

(Manhattan) -- Kansas State soccer has hired Don Trentham as the program’s associate head coach. Trentham worked six seasons at Missouri as the associate head coach, serving through the 2020 season.

