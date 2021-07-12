K-State soccer announces hire of Trentham as associate head coach

We're in camp right now, so my son would say this is level-10 Coach G with my big hat and coaching whistle. I'm happy to be in the air conditioning right now. Camp is so important for us because we want to give these kids a great first impression of what Texas A&M, Aggieland and Aggie soccer are all about. We've given so many people — whether they're still soccer players or not — that first view of this place. I'm about to start my 29th year here, and with a few thousand kids coming to camp every year, I'd love to see how many of those kids came to school here. I’d imagine it’s pretty high. I take personal pride in selling this university. When you're 10 or 11 years and get put into a great situation and great experience here, it's hard not to fall in love with it.