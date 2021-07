Medicare can seem overwhelming. A class 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, is for people who will be new to Medicare and would like to learn about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D. Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance and Part D prescription coverage. Participants will learn Medicare enrollment details, how to get the most from your benefits and how to research your Medicare plan options using the Medicare.gov site.