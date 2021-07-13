Cancel
POTUS

John McAfee's wife: he didn't commit suicide, claims massive cover up

By Anthony Garreffa
TweakTown.com
 14 days ago
I don't think many people believe the narrative fed to us that John McAfee killed himself, and now even his wife Janice McAfee doesn't believe he took his own life. Janice explained: "I do not accept the 'suicide' story that has been spread. Words cannot describe how enraged I am at the fact that I had to hear the news of John's death via a DM on Twitter. And now it's being conveniently reported that there was a 'suicide note' found in his pocket, something that was not mentioned when I collected John's belongings from the prison".

Science, health, space, tech, and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.

