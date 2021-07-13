Stanley Cup needs repair after getting dented during the Tampa Bay Lightning’s boat parade
TAMPA, FLA. — Turns out the Stanley Cup is going to Montreal after all. But it will return to the Tampa Bay Lightning’s possession for an extended party. After the Lightning celebrated a second consecutive championship with another signature Champa Bay boat parade Monday, hockey’s holy grail needed to be sent north of the border for repairs. The bowl of the 128-year-old trophy was dented to the point it looked like Flat Stanley Cup.www.chicagotribune.com
