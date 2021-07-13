Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Stanley Cup needs repair after getting dented during the Tampa Bay Lightning’s boat parade

By Associated Press Staff
Chicago Tribune
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, FLA. — Turns out the Stanley Cup is going to Montreal after all. But it will return to the Tampa Bay Lightning’s possession for an extended party. After the Lightning celebrated a second consecutive championship with another signature Champa Bay boat parade Monday, hockey’s holy grail needed to be sent north of the border for repairs. The bowl of the 128-year-old trophy was dented to the point it looked like Flat Stanley Cup.

www.chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Cars
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Yanni Gourde
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Jeff Vinik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Tampa Bay Lightning#Washington Capitals#Playoff Games#Nhl#White Sox#The Montreal Canadiens#The Chicago Blackhawks#Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bucs#Chicago Cubs#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
News Break
Cars
Related
POTUSNBC News

CDC recommends masks for all K-12 students, even those who have been vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that all students in kindergarten through 12th grade should wear masks when they return to schools this fall. The newly issued CDC guideline includes youngsters who have already been vaccinated. Last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics also recommended that children...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Officers offer harrowing accounts at first Jan. 6 committee hearing

Officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection offered powerful and often emotional testimony before lawmakers on Tuesday, recounting scenes of chaos, violence and destruction as the House select committee kicked off its investigation into the insurrection. The civil and somber hearing marked the first meeting of the...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official. President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy