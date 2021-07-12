Trump scheduled to return to Arizona
(The Center Square) – Former President Donald Trump is set to return to Arizona for the first time since his fervent campaigning in the 2020 election. Trump is scheduled to speak July 24 at a convention in downtown Phoenix. Hosted by Turning Point Action, a political nonprofit closely allied with Trump, the “2021 Protect our Elections” rally doesn’t have an announced time but is scheduled to occur at the Arizona Federal Theater in downtown Phoenix.www.sahuaritasun.com
Comments / 0