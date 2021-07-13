Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockville, MD

Advocates, Elected Officials Oppose Beltway Toll Rate Plan at Public Hearing

By Danielle E. Gaines
marylandmatters.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout a dozen advocates and elected officials spoke Monday against toll rates proposed as part of a plan to widen portions of I-270 and the Capital Beltway. The proposed toll rates, which would be collected by a private financier to pay for the road-widening project, would vary throughout the day, in an effort to keep traffic in the toll lanes traveling at 50 mph or more. The minimum toll would be 20 cents per mile for passenger vehicles, and the maximum rate would be $5.64 per mile, depending on whether drivers have toll transponders installed.

www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Rockville, MD
Traffic
City
Bethesda, MD
Rockville, MD
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toll Roads#Tolls#The Capital Beltway#Rockville Pike#Marylanders#Mdta#Dontwiden270 Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Traffic
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSNBC News

CDC recommends masks for all K-12 students, even those who have been vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that all students in kindergarten through 12th grade should wear masks when they return to schools this fall. The newly issued CDC guideline includes youngsters who have already been vaccinated. Last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics also recommended that children...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Officers offer harrowing accounts at first Jan. 6 committee hearing

Officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection offered powerful and often emotional testimony before lawmakers on Tuesday, recounting scenes of chaos, violence and destruction as the House select committee kicked off its investigation into the insurrection. The civil and somber hearing marked the first meeting of the...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official. President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy