Advocates, Elected Officials Oppose Beltway Toll Rate Plan at Public Hearing

About a dozen advocates and elected officials spoke Monday against toll rates proposed as part of a plan to widen portions of I-270 and the Capital Beltway. The proposed toll rates, which would be collected by a private financier to pay for the road-widening project, would vary throughout the day, in an effort to keep traffic in the toll lanes traveling at 50 mph or more. The minimum toll would be 20 cents per mile for passenger vehicles, and the maximum rate would be $5.64 per mile, depending on whether drivers have toll transponders installed.