Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Here’s why wait times are so long at the vet clinic

By Julia Taliesin
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 14 days ago

A surge in animal adoptions is leading to a vet shortage and spike in emergency visits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hYNz1_0av2MoRH00
Kai Hsieh, of Dorchester, walks (L-R:) Tucker, Bogey and Beau in South Boston, Massachusetts November 30, 2015. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe

With people spending more time at home, animal adoptions surged during the pandemic. Now, veterinary clinics are feeling the impact of all those new pets, reporting longer wait times and a spike in emergency visits.

Dr. Kiko Bracker, director of emergency and critical care at the MSPCA’s Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston, told Boston.com the clinic is seeing a significant increase in requests for appointments, with weeks and months-long bookout times, and longer waits for emergency walk-in services.

He believes these impacts are partly due to less experienced pet owners and partly to the increase in pets, especially younger animals.

“The new pet owner is going to view their animal differently, they don’t have the experience to say, ‘it’s ok I’m going to let this ride,’ where after a year or two of pet ownership, you get to know what’s not a big deal and what is,” Bracker said. “Younger animals are going to have more problems than adults, you see that in people and you see that in dogs and cats, too. Whether it’s you’re needing vaccinations or heartworm vaccinations, or getting in harm’s way…once they get a little bit older some of those juvenile types of problems get straightened out.”

The MSPCA reported a 40 percent increase in emergency visits at the Angell Animal Medical center, and predicted 10,000 new cases this year, WBZ reported. Unfortunately, there really isn’t a solution, Bracker said.

“There are not great, short-term, real solutions to this; I think longer wait times are going to be with us for a while,” he said. “Some of the likely solutions are long-term: creating more vets is going to take four to eight years to materialize.”

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) President Dr. Douglas Kratt told Boston.com more research is needed to understand what is driving increased demand for veterinary care, noting factors like a backlog of veterinary care due to delayed preventative care during the height of the pandemic, increased disposable income, and owners spending more time at home with pets.

“While the 2021 veterinary visit numbers are growing, it’s critical to note that we don’t yet know if these increases are permanent,” he said. “Many COVID restrictions continue to impact clinic productivity, which also leads to additional strains on staff. Without knowing if these business conditions will last as we recover from the pandemic, clinics need to be careful when making lasting business decisions on labor and people.”

The AVMA recommends clinics review practice productivity and ways to increase efficiencies, such as leveraging qualified staff, like vet technicians, and existing technology to streamline workflows like inventory management, accounting and vendor management, and purchasing.

Bracker noted that there’s no silver bullet, and change takes time.

“In the near term, we’re left with unsatisfactory methods of making this better,” he said. “On the client level, it’s informing them, trying to give them the knowledge through other methods…things like online resources, poison control numbers, advice from your veterinarian who might know you better than the emergency service.”

In the end, he said, there’s no easy button to push to accommodate all the new animals, but he assured pet owners that all vets want to make good veterinary care possible.

“We’re getting more efficient, there are new veterinary urgent care and emergency facilities opening up to try to accommodate this, and it’s a bit of a slow road,” he said. “I will say all veterinary practices are committed to solving the problem of making animals better in a satisfactory way for owners. Nobody wants to close down and say we don’t have time…that’s why this is such an uncomfortable position for us, because that’s just not in our nature, we want to help and make things better.”

MSPCA spokesman Rob Halpin told Boston.com that MSPCA placed 2,634 animals in homes in the last year, nearly 1,000 more than the 1,734 that were adopted in 2020.

“Adoptions continue to be way up,” he said. “The pandemic and stay-at-home orders sparked a surge for adoptable animals that has continued to this day and shows no sign of abating.”

Thankfully, Halpin said MSPCA’s adoption centers in Boston, Methuen, and Centerville are not experiencing any surge in surrenders, and the MSPCA does not anticipate one.

A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the AVMA is working to create a job that is the veterinary equivalent of a nurse practitioner.

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Boston, MA
Pets & Animals
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Methuen, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Centerville, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterinary Clinic#Animals#Veterinary Care#Vets#Mspca#Boston Com#The Angell Animal Medical#Wbz#Avma#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pet Services
News Break
Pets
Related
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Boston

Nearly half of Mass. beaches tested had at least one potentially ‘unsafe day’ due to fecal bacteria, report shows

"We are particularly concerned about the situation at King's Beach, where filthy, bacteria laden discharges from both Lynn and Swampscott at Stacey Brook continue to threaten public health." A recently released report indicates that during 2020, of hundreds of Massachusetts beaches tested, nearly half of them were considered unsafe for...
Petspetguide.com

Best Vet Recommended Cat Food

Vet recommended cat food comes with the backing of experts which can give you peace of mind about the quality of food you serve to your pet. We’ve rounded up the best vet recommended food that’s not only praised by veterinarians but also loved by kitties!. Cats are well-known as...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Officials warn residents to keep away after toxic algae potentially fatal to pets found in Mass. lake

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say residents and pets should stay away from a lake in the Framingham area after a cyanobacteria bloom was found in the water. Testers found the bloom in Lake Cochituate in Cochituate State Park, which includes Framingham, Natick and Wayland, DCR officials said. The bloom can be dangerous to people and toxic and fatal to pets, which should not drink the water, officials said.
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Ask the Vet: Explaining why pet dental cleaning costs so much

Q: I know that my pet's dental health is important, but a cleaning at the vet's office seems so expensive. What is involved that that makes it cost so much?. A: Your pet's dental health can have a significant impact on its long-term quality of life, so taking care of its teeth is vitally important.
PetsThe Ledger

Parvovirus is heartbreaking; preventable

There has been a rise in parvovirus cases seen in our practice and the heartbreaking part is that this is a preventable disease. The parvovirus causes the puppies to stop eating, start vomiting and having bloody diarrhea. The electrolyte deficit is such that they perish from severe dehydration and blood loss.
Petspetmd.com

Caring for Your Cat After Intestinal Blockage Surgery

When your cat ingests any foreign object, seek immediate emergency attention. Removing foreign objects from the gastrointestinal (GI) tracts of cats is, unfortunately, a common procedure. Cats like to eat long, string-like objects that can cause obstructions in their gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Here’s a list of common household items that...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Boston

Here’s what we know about the Delta variant in Mass.

"If you’re worried about the variants, get vaccinated." As the Delta variant has spread, so too has anxiety and uncertainty about possible risks and what public health advice to follow. Area infectious disease experts say it comes down to two things: heeding local guidance and, most importantly, getting vaccinated. The...
Springfield, MOOzarks First.com

Tired of ER wait times? Here’s an alternative

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Summertime means tourism season, but it also means trauma season for emergency rooms. ER wait times can be hours long and that was before COVID-19. However, a local clinic says its walk-in option could free up much-needed beds at places like Mercy and CoxHealth. “Probably 2/3rds of...
Springfield, MOPosted by
FOX2Now

Tired of ER wait times? Here’s an alternative

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Summertime means tourism season, but it also means trauma season for emergency rooms. ER wait times can be hours long and that was before COVID-19. However, a local clinic says its walk-in option could free up much-needed beds at places like Mercy and CoxHealth. “Probably 2/3rds of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy