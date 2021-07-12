Barbara Nightingale Johnson, 99
Barbara (Gumpright) Nightingale Johnson died July 7 at the age of 99, predeceased by husband Charles Nightingale and Russell Johnson. She leaves behind three daughters, Lynne Nightingale Houghton and husband Donald Houghton of Quincy, Beth Nightingale of St. Petersburg, Florida and Dona Nightingale and husband Anthony Gullizia of Quincy, three grandchildren, Dr. Sarah Bowe and husband William Bowe of San Antonio, Texas, Beth Donovan and husband Christian Donovan of Pembroke and Ryan Najimian of Tampa, Florida. Five great grandchildren, Madelyn, Evan and Charlotte Bowe of San Antonio, Texas, Ava and Emma Donovan of Pembroke and predeceased by brother Robert Gumpright, sisters Ruth Lessard and Lorraine See. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.thequincysun.com
Comments / 0