Big issues to address… Carter County budget committee talks water lines, trails, and communications

The Carter County budget committee met on Monday night with some big issues filling the agenda that needed to be addressed by the committee. One of the first and probably the most impactful decisions was whether to match a grant and come up with a deficit in a project to replace water lines in the Floyd Dugger Road and Dry Hollow section of the county where the water has become so bad that filters meant to last for six months last only one and there have been cases of E Coli that have resulted from the tainted water.