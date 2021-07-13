Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

FDA warns of possible rare association between Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Guillain-Barre Syndrome

By Jason King
WMUR.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, N.H. — New concerns have been raised over the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA has released a new warning about a link to a rare syndrome. Even with the new link, doctors as well as the FDA said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. One hundred cases have linked the vaccine and a rare autoimmune disorder, Guillain-Barre Syndrome or GBS. Generally, between 3,000 and 6,000 people in the U.S. develop GBS each year.

www.wmur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barre#Covid 19 Vaccine#Mobile#Guillain Barre Syndrome#Gbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
Related
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Worth Risk, CDC Says

Taking the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, which has come under scrutiny for possible links to heart and neurological conditions, is worth any potential risks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Dr. Hannah Rosenbaum, a CDC researcher, told the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Thursday that the...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine are 'mixing and matching' by getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters due to fears over the Indian 'Delta' variant

Some Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine are seeking out booster shots of other vaccines despite the practice not recommended by U.S. health officials. Those seeking extra doses want more protection as the Indian 'Delta' variant spreads across the U.S. cases with studies showing that J&J is...
Public Healthvpsfl.org

Free COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

The PBC Health Care District’s mobile vaccination clinic will be in Palm Springs on Saturday, July 31st to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 12 years of age and up. This is being provide at no cost (free) and requires no appointment (walk-up only). Both the 2-dose Pfizer vaccine, as...
Cancercancernetwork.com

FDA Approves Neoadjuvant Pembrolizumab Combination for Early TNBC Indication

Based on results of the KEYNOTE-522 trial, the FDA approved pembrolizumab, the first immunotherapy for this indication, plus chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment for patients with early-stage triple-negative breast cancer. The FDA granted approval to the supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for pembrolizumab (Keytruda) as neoadjuvant therapy for patients with high-risk...
Industrypharmatimes.com

MSD, Bayer’s heart failure med Verquvo gains EU approval

The European Commission (EC) has approved MSD and Bayer’s Verquvo for the treatment of symptomatic chronic heart failure in patients with reduced ejection fraction. Specifically, the EC has cleared Verquvo (vericiguat) to treat patients who are stabilised after a recent decompensation event requiring intravenous therapy. In the Phase III VICTORIA...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Graphene Oxide?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Graphene oxide is not listed among the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. A Pfizer spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. The Pfizer-BioNTech...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The WHO Just Released a Major Warning About This "Dangerous" Vaccine Trend

As of right now, health officials and researchers say the best way to protect yourself against COVID is by being fully vaccinated—which in the U.S. is either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson. But experts are still divided on how to produce the greatest levels of immunity against the virus. As Pfizer butts heads with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over the need for booster shots, health officials around the world are exploring different options for upping vaccine efficacy. Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) is warning against one vaccination practice that's gaining steam.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Called This Behavior "Horrifying"

We are all now in more danger than we were a week before, during this coronavirus pandemic. Cases have doubled. The Delta variant is more transmissible and more dangerous. And not enough Americans are getting vaccinated, even though there is enough for everyone. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNN's State of the Union with Jake Tapper to sound a warning. Read on for his 5 essential life-saving pieces of advice. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
Pharmaceuticalsthefreshtoast.com

3 Rare Side Effects Associated With Marijuana Use

The side effects of marijuana tend to be predictable. There are some notable exceptions. Marijuana side effects are usually low-key. While it’s common to cope with paranoid highs and the occasional bout of cottonmouth, side effects associated with the drug tend to pass quickly with some time or a nap. For a small group of people, rare cannabis side effects have made appearances. These can affect their lives for longer periods of time.
SciencePosted by
Salon

New research finds J&J vaccine has muscle against Covid’s delta variant

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. In the past two weeks, many medical experts started to question whether the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is administered in a single dose, would be as effective as the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine in protecting against the new, highly transmissible delta variant that is poised to become the dominant strain in the U.S.
Industryaudacy.com

New possible side effect of Johnson & Johnson vaccine discovered

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome. The FDA is preparing to add a warning to the vaccine in light of the new findings. But this side effect was not entirely unexpected. Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an immune response that causes paralyzation and can be very serious if not treated, has been linked to vaccinations before.
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Positive Results on Activity Against Delta Variant

The preprint submitted by the company consists of a new analysis from blood samples obtained from a subset of participants in the phase 3 ENSEMBLE study. Recent data from the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine showed strong, persistent activity against the rapidly spreading Delta variant and other SARS-CoV-2 viral variants. Additionally, the data showed that the durability of the immune response lasted through approximately 8 months, which is the length of time evaluated to date, according to Johnson & Johnson.
Raymond, NHWMUR.com

Families warned about dangerous drugs masquerading as prescription medicine

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Families in New Hampshire are being warned about counterfeit prescription medications laced with methamphetamine and fentanyl that experts say are targeting young people. Drug counselors and youth leaders said there's a mistaken sense of safety in sharing and misusing prescription medications. It's a point they said they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy