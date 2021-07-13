FDA warns of possible rare association between Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Guillain-Barre Syndrome
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New concerns have been raised over the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA has released a new warning about a link to a rare syndrome. Even with the new link, doctors as well as the FDA said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. One hundred cases have linked the vaccine and a rare autoimmune disorder, Guillain-Barre Syndrome or GBS. Generally, between 3,000 and 6,000 people in the U.S. develop GBS each year.www.wmur.com
Comments / 0