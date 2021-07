BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) – Hiring employees remains difficult for companies both large and small. The challenges are blamed, in part, due to the federalgovernment’s enhanced unemployment benefits given to Americans during COVID-19. “Our employees are lacking,” Jimmy Butera, owner of Butera’s Craft Beer & Craft Pizza in Hamburg, said. “It’s not just mine…but it’s across the state and country on all levels…People don’t want to come back to work. It’s plain and simple. It’s not conclusive for what needs to happen for our economy. It’s not good for what has to happen for things to keep moving.”