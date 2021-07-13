Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

TX State Rep. on fleeing to block GOP voting bill: ‘We need Washington to step up’

By July 13, 2021
MSNBC
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 60 Texas Democrats fled to Washington in protest to block GOP restrictive voting bill, risking arrest and vowing to stay away for weeks until the special session ends. Texas State Rep. Gina Hinojosa says they came to pressure Congress “every day” to act on the “urgent need” to pass federal voting rights legislation, including Sens. Manchin and Sinema: “We come at great personal sacrifice, but the fight for our democracy is that important … we need them to use their power now.”July 13, 2021.

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Democrats#Tx State#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSNBC News

CDC recommends masks for all K-12 students, even those who have been vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that all students in kindergarten through 12th grade should wear masks when they return to schools this fall. The newly issued CDC guideline includes youngsters who have already been vaccinated. Last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics also recommended that children...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Officers offer harrowing accounts at first Jan. 6 committee hearing

Officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection offered powerful and often emotional testimony before lawmakers on Tuesday, recounting scenes of chaos, violence and destruction as the House select committee kicked off its investigation into the insurrection. The civil and somber hearing marked the first meeting of the...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official. President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

Comments / 0

Community Policy