Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak puts 65 in hospital as delta spreads
The number of Sydney residents in the hospital suffering from COVID-19 has increased to 65 as the Australian city struggles to contain an outbreak of the delta variant. Australia’s most-populous city recorded 89 new cases in the community on Tuesday from 112 the day before, with 21 infectious in the community, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. A man in his 70s has died, the second fatality in the past week from the outbreak that’s grown to more than 700 cases since mid-June.www.tribuneledgernews.com
