Congress & Courts

'Everyone lost': Rep. Porter responds after Trump loyalists disrupt town hall for families

By July 13, 2021
MSNBC
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Katie Porter (D-CA) was hoping her first town hall since the pandemic would offer a forum for her constituents to discuss the economic recovery, but it was soon disrupted by Trump supporters who started a physical confrontation. Rep. Porter tells Lawrence O’Donnell “we need to be civil and listen to each other. And it was incredibly heartbreaking when that happened.” July 13, 2021.

