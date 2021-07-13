'Everyone lost': Rep. Porter responds after Trump loyalists disrupt town hall for families

Progressive US Rep Katie Porter held a town hall in her California district over the weekend – and saw the event marred by a fight between her supporters and those of a far-right challenger who attended the event to “confront” her.The event, held outdoors on Sunday in the city of Irvine, saw rival groups trying to drown each other out. When the right-wing protesters continued chanting “carpetbagger Katie!” (alluding to her Iowa roots) and “corrupt Katie Porter”, they were challenged by the congresswoman’s supporters, and punches were soon being thrown.According to reports from the scene, Ms Porter herself rushed...