Fortive to Acquire ServiceChannel for Approximately $1.2 Billion and Provides Preliminary Financial Information for the Second Quarter 2021

Citizens Financial Group Inc. said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Investors Bancorp Inc. in a deal with an implied value of about $3.5 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Investors Bancorp shareholders will receive 0.297 of a Citizens stock and $1.46 in cash for each share owned, and will own 14% of the combined company The deal is expected to close in the first or second quarter of 2022. Citizens is expecting the deal to immediately boost per-share earnings, lifting 2023 EPS by about 6.4%. It's expected to drive about $130 million of fully phased-in annual...