China customs says trade may slow in second-half, flags pandemic uncertainties

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s customs administration spokesperson Li Kuiwen said on Tuesday that the country’s trade may slow in the second half of 2021, mainly reflecting the statistical impact of the high growth rate last year. Li, speaking at a news conference in Beijing, also said that imported inflation risks...

