Alonso bests Mancini, Ohtani for 2nd straight HR Derby title

Frankfort Times
 14 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Pete Alonso's words were as bold as his home runs. “I’m the best power hitter on the planet,” the New York Mets first baseman proclaimed after winning his second straight Home Run Derby. “Being able to showcase that and put on a fun display on for the fans is truly a dream come true for me.”

