Tampa Bay Rays select Arkansas pitcher Patrick Wicklander in eighth round of 2021 MLB draft
Arkansas pitcher Patrick Wicklander was selected with the 251st pick in the eighth round of the 2021 MLB draft by the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. Although he started the season out of the bullpen, Wicklander was the Razorbacks' most consistent starting pitcher going 7-1 in his 18 appearances with 13 starts. He had a 2.09 ERA only allowing 18 runs in 77.2 innings and struck out 85 batters while surrendering 24 walks.www.swtimes.com
