Tampa Bay Rays select Arkansas pitcher Patrick Wicklander in eighth round of 2021 MLB draft

First, it was Jon Gray, then it was Kris Bryant, and now, Danny Duffy. Another Tampa Bay Rays trade target article is coming at you from Rays Colored Glasses. The Rays have been surprisingly linked to every big-name trade target, Max Scherzer included, but can they actually get those deals done? It is yet to be seen. However, if they can’t, we’d like to see them go after Danny Duffy.