Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tampa Bay Rays select Arkansas pitcher Patrick Wicklander in eighth round of 2021 MLB draft

Southwest Times Record
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas pitcher Patrick Wicklander was selected with the 251st pick in the eighth round of the 2021 MLB draft by the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. Although he started the season out of the bullpen, Wicklander was the Razorbacks' most consistent starting pitcher going 7-1 in his 18 appearances with 13 starts. He had a 2.09 ERA only allowing 18 runs in 77.2 innings and struck out 85 batters while surrendering 24 walks.

www.swtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#College World Series#Starting Pitcher#The Tampa Bay Rays#Nc State#Mlb Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees get their (speedy) return from Rays for Mike Ford trade

The Yankees added some speed to their farm system on Thursday by completing a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Whether Dominican outfielder Aldenis Sanchez develops into a big leaguer will be determined in a few years. It is worth noting, however, that Sanchez will turn 23 in September and he was still paying rookie ball when changing allegiance in an American East rivalry.
MLBthetampabay100.com

Tampa Bay Rays suffer triple setback

After climbing within a half-game of first place in the American League East, the Rays had a triple setback Monday. Not only did they lose to lowly Baltimore 6-1, but the Rays also had to deal with injuries to two key players. All-Star catcher Mike Zunino left after three innings...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Rays Land 7-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade

For the past few weeks, Major League Baseball trade rumors have all had the same few names mentioned. The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been shopping multiple players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Meanwhile, several Pittsburgh Pirates including Adam Frazier and Richard Rodriguez have also been mentioned. While none of...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tampa Bay Rays could blow past payroll limits at deadline

If the Tampa Bay Rays are known for anything in baseball, it is their ability to field a competitive roster despite a payroll that could be found in one’s couch cushions. They have routinely traded anyone making a respectable salary, replenishing their roster with prospects and low cost veterans. It is a formula that has worked over the years, and one that other payroll conscious teams have attempted to emulate.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tampa Bay Rays trade target: Danny Duffy, Royals SP

First, it was Jon Gray, then it was Kris Bryant, and now, Danny Duffy. Another Tampa Bay Rays trade target article is coming at you from Rays Colored Glasses. The Rays have been surprisingly linked to every big-name trade target, Max Scherzer included, but can they actually get those deals done? It is yet to be seen. However, if they can’t, we’d like to see them go after Danny Duffy.
MLB247Sports

Vols' Hunley selected in 19th round of MLB Draft

Tennessee senior pitcher Sean Hunley was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday in the 19th round of the Major League Baseball Draft. Hunley was taken with the No. 581 overall pick. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Hunley has been a stalwart on the mound for Tennessee the past four years,...
MLBKESQ

Former PD standout Jonny Cuevas taken by Tampa Bay Rays in 12th round of MLB Draft

Another Aztec is headed to the big leagues. Former Palm Desert standout Jonny Cuevas was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 12th round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday. "It's an emotional day. All the hard work and time me and my family put into this, it's satisfying seeing it all pay off. I'm grateful for the opportunity and can't wait to get to work," said Cuevas via text message to KESQ Sports Director Blake Arthur.
MLBchatsports.com

Tampa Bay Rays 2021 MLB All-Star Game Recap

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 13: American League All-Star Mike Zunino #10 of the Tampa Bay Rays hits a solo home run in the sixth inning against the National League team during the 91st MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Coors Field on July 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images)
MLBdraysbay.com

MLB draft 2021: Tampa Bay Rays draft tracker and signing board

Welcome to our 2021 Rays draft tracker. I copied all positions and classes from the team’s post-draft release. In the status column, I tried to include any concrete information or even rumors regarding a player. If you see any information regarding a signing decision or bonus money for any player,...
MLBwarrensburgstarjournal.com

Tampa Bay Rays select UCM’s Conor Dryer in draft

Before day three of the 2021 MLB Draft began, Conor Dryer received a phone call from the Tampa Bay Rays organization. The purpose: last minute scouting. “I got a call before the draft started today and they were asking me a few questions,” Dryer said. “I didn’t know where that ranked me in interest. I knew the Rays had been to a few of our games but I did not know where I was at on their draft board.”
MLBFOX Sports

Tampa Bay Rays to visit the Cleveland Indians

Tampa Bay Rays (60-39, second in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (48-48, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: TBD Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-4, 5.91 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) LINE: Indians +136, Rays -154; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Tampa Bay will play on...
MLBAlliance Review

Cleveland rallies late for 3-2 win, ends 11-game skid against Tampa Bay

CLEVELAND — Bobby Bradley's sacrifice fly in the eighth inning capped a comeback and lifted Cleveland to a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday, ending a losing streak against the Rays at 11 games. On the verge of being swept and dropping under .500 for the first time since...

Comments / 0

Community Policy