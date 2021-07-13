Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Kevin Feige Says Marvel Studios Phase 4 Is About New Beginnings

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios' "Phase Four" lineup of original content is already drastically different from the three that preceded it in two major ways: 1. It's only slated to be about two years long rather than three or four; and 2. It expands beyond movies and includes Disney+ original shows. After multiple COVID-19 delays we're finally in the thick of their plans with three shows behind us and one movie in the wind, and Marvel Studios is keeping their "foot on the gas" as company head Kevin Feige says in a new interview. He also offered some perspective on the theme of Phase Four.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ms Marvel#Rotten Tomatoes#Quantumania#Secret Invasion#Untitled Wakanda#Disney Kevin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Economy
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel Studios wants to show how all the Avengers will die

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe continues to release more installments and has big plans for the Avengers. By now we have seen some Avengers die like Black widow O Iron Man, but the rest of the heroes of Marvel Studios except Captain America they are still active and can meet at any time to stop a great threat to the Earth or the Universe.
hypebeast.com

James Gunn Says Marvel and DC Bosses Open to Crossover Projects

Marvel and DC crossovers are nothing new to longtime fans of their comic book series, but a collaboration between the two has yet to reach the silver screen. Luckily for fans of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe, James Gunn who has directed films in both franchises — including Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad — has now suggested that a crossover is definitely on the table.
Moviestheplaylist.net

James Gunn Says He’s Talked To Marvel & DC About A Harley Quinn/Groot Spin-Off Movie

With the release of “The Suicide Squad” on the horizon, James Gunn looks to be batting successfully for both of comic books’ ‘Big Two,’ having made two “Guardians of the Galaxy” films (with an upcoming third) for Marvel Studios, and now a sequel to Warner Bros and DC Comics’ “Suicide Squad,” which seemed to take cues from Gunn’s sci-fi megahit. That seems to be the basis for how conversations have gravitated about whether Gunn could connect the two competitors for whatever reason.
Entertainment/Film

Cool Stuff: Marvel’s Disney+ LEGO Minifigures Blind Bags Include Loki, Scarlet Witch, and Frog Thor

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get animated with a twist on Disney+. The upcoming series Marvel’s What If…? will bring back many of the beloved characters from the past decade of Marvel movies, but we’ll see their stories play out in a completely different way, such as T’Challa becoming Star-Lord, Peggy Carter becoming Captain Britain, Spider-Man becoming the Sorcerer Supreme, and more. And soon, we’ll see them alongside the characters of Marvel’s live-action shows like WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki with the release of Marvel Disney+ LEGO minifigures blind bags.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel Studios will hit with Kang along with another great villain

In the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe we can see Kang teaming up with another great villain much loved by fans. The last episode of the series Loki showed that behind the TVA was Kang, although it was probably the version of Immortus, interpreted by Jonathan Majors. That is how Marvel Studios has introduced a villain that we will see again in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), whose power and cruelty are truly a great threat to the entire universe. But also, they could go further if they show him teaming up with another great character.
MoviesInside the Magic

Which Marvel Character Should Henry Cavill Portray?

Actor Henry Cavill, best known for his Clark Kent/Superman role in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has reportedly met with Marvel and is in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). If this is to come true, which Marvel character should Cavill exactly play? Fans have the answer. Last...
TV ShowsComicBook

LEGO Marvel Studios Disney+ Minifigure Wave Unveiled: Loki, What If, WandaVision and More

Marvel Studios' TV shows on Disney+ are setting the stage for what's to come in Phase 4 of the MCU. Loki, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Solider, and the upcoming What If...? animated series will undoubtedly have an impact on Phase 4 films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Eternals, and more. That said, LEGO has just unveiled a wave of minifigures that includes 12 characters from the recent Disney+ television lineup.
digitalspy.com

Marvel's Shang-Chi star shares the advice Tom Hiddleston gave him

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in just a few weeks, two years after he was first announced for the role during Comic-Con. It was during that convention that Loki actor Tom Hiddleston gave Simu Liu some advice...
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Director Just Terrifyingly Announced a Huge Phase 4 Update

After a year of no new Marvel content, 2021 has brought the superhero studio back with a bang. By the end of this year, Marvel Studios will have released at least six television series and four feature films all within Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. One hugely anticipated Marvel movie...
hsuoracle.com

Loki makes mischievous entrance into MCU’s Phase Four

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) seems to be holding nothing back with Phase Four of the popular franchise. Marvel fans have been treated with four distinct entries so far—and the year is only half over. “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” and “Black Widow” have all been praised for providing emotional stories for some of the franchise’s underdeveloped characters. “Loki” distinguishes itself with its much more grandiose story.
gamingideology.com

Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has started filming

Director Peyton Reed has confirmed via social media that the third installment in the… ant man franchise, titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, started with head photography. While plot details for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kept secret, we do know that Jonathan Majors (lovecraft country) will star as the...
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

‘Hawkeye’ spoilers say fan-favorite Marvel villain is coming to the MCU

We’re still reeling from Loki, trying to figure out where we stand in the MCU now that we’re on a short break. Loki laid the ground rules for the multiverse, a concept that Marvel will explore thoroughly in at least three upcoming titles. That’s the What If…? animated TV series, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But as we’ve been discussing the massive Loki revelations and what they mean for the MCU and films like Avengers: Endgame, other exciting Marvel rumors have appeared. Several sources claim that a beloved Marvel villain is about to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy