How Atlanta might — and might not — share its controversial public safety training center
An overview illustration of the proposed Atlanta Institute for Social Justice and Public Safety Training at the old Prison Farm site. Credit: Atlanta Police Foundation. While controversy rages about Atlanta’s plan to build a public safety training center on a site pegged for parkland, Fulton County is quietly working on a similar center of its own in an industrial area — and says it talked with the city about a possible team-up.saportareport.com
Comments / 0