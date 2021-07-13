Cancel
How Atlanta might — and might not — share its controversial public safety training center

By John Ruch
saportareport.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn overview illustration of the proposed Atlanta Institute for Social Justice and Public Safety Training at the old Prison Farm site. Credit: Atlanta Police Foundation. While controversy rages about Atlanta’s plan to build a public safety training center on a site pegged for parkland, Fulton County is quietly working on a similar center of its own in an industrial area — and says it talked with the city about a possible team-up.

