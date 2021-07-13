Miranda Lambert on Her Next Album: ‘Stay Tuned, It’s Not Far’

A new lyric video for Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood's "If I Didn't Love You" focuses on their time in the studio together, recording the love ballad. The song — Aldean's first from an upcoming 10th studio album — finds the two superstar vocalists trading verses before coming together at the chorus and bridge. It's structured similarly to "Don't You Wanna Stay," the genre-breaking hit he recorded with Kelly Clarkson in 2010. Since then, he has notched radio hits with collaborations with Miranda Lambert "Drowns the Whiskey" and Luke Bryan and Eric Church ("The Only Way I Know").