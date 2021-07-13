Cancel
MLB

Mets’ Pete Alonso captures second straight Home Run Derby crown

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Mets slugger Pete Alonso edged out Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini in the final round to repeat as Home Run Derby champion in front of an electric sold-out crowd at Coors Field on Monday night. Mancini, who spent the 2020 season undergoing chemotherapy treatments after being diagnosed...

MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBESPN

New York Mets' Pete Alonso repeats as Home Run Derby champion: 'I think I'm the best power hitter on the planet'

DENVER -- Pete Alonso was 10 home runs down with a little more than half a minute remaining in the final round of Monday night's Home Run Derby, but nothing about his demeanor signaled concern. The New York Mets slugger called a timeout, took a casual stroll, then bopped his head and mouthed some of the words to The Notorious B.I.G's "Hypnotize" right before settling back into the batter's box.
MLBcbslocal.com

Baseball Report: Pete Alonso Repeats In Record-Breaking Home Run Derby

(CBS Denver) — It’s officially the slowest sports day of the year. And while the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game have no bearing on the standings, both make for fun viewing in the absence of real games. This week’s Baseball Report looks at the Home Run Derby results, Shohei...
MLBwmleader.com

Mets teammates and others around MLB react to Pete Alonso’s Home Run Derby victory

What Mets could offer Cubs for Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel trade? | Rumors and Rumblings | Baseball Night in NY. On BNNY, Jim Duquette talks about a potential Mets trade involving the Cubs, and what it might take to not only get slugger Kris Bryant, but also star reliever, Craig Kimbrel. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp.
MLBthednvr.com

Mets’ Pete Alonso win Home Run Derby; successfully defends title in instant classic

Bang. Zoom. Straight to the moon! With 309 baseballs planted in various sections and tiers of Coors Field, slugged nearly a combined 20 miles in distance, New York Mets’ Pete Alonso came out on top in the single-elimination tournament. In doing so, he becomes only the third player to win consecutive Derbys, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes…
MLBFingerLakes1

Syracuse Mets split doubleheader with Rochester Red Wings

In game one, Rochester (26-35) struck first with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. On just the second pitch of the game, leadoff hitter Andrew Stevenson hit a solo homer over the right-field wall to give Rochester a 1-0 lead. After Adrian Sanchez walked, Jake Noll hit a single, advancing Sanchez to second base. Next, Daniel Palka drove in Sanchez with a single to make it 2-0 Red Wings.
MLBdarnews.com

Alonso, McNeil lead Mets past Blue Jays 5-4 in Hill's debut

NEW YORK (AP) -- Rich Hill gave the New York Mets the reliable start they were seeking. Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil took care of the rest. Alonso homered again, McNeil broke a tie with a pinch-hit, two-run double and the Mets beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Sunday in Hill's successful debut.
MLBarcamax.com

Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil break out big bats to take series vs. Jays

NEW YORK — Forget the home run horse. The Mets should be celebrating with polar bears and flying squirrels. Pete Alonso’s dinger and Jeff McNeil’s clutch pinch hit in the sixth inning helped the Mets beat the Blue Jays, 5-4, Sunday. Those two hits helped pick the Amazin’s back up after a disastrous top of the frame filled with defensive slips.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Teoscar Hernandez leads Blue Jays in rout of Mets

Teoscar Hernandez went deep twice Saturday night to spark a five-homer barrage by the Toronto Blue Jays, who beat the host New York Mets 10-3 in the middle game of a three-game series. The Blue Jays snapped a three-game losing streak. The Mets fell to 4-4 in the second half.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Heyman: Mets In On Pirates Left-Hander Tyler Anderson

According to Jon Heyman of MLB, the New York Mets are amongst other teams that are in on Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson. Heyman notes that the Pirates would prefer to make a move to trade the left-hander prior to him making his scheduled start tonight at PNC Park against the Milwaukee Brewers.

