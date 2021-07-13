Rob Zombie Unveils ‘Munsters’ House Blueprint, Teasing Return To Mockingbird Lane
UPDATED, 8:20 PM: Rob Zombie took to Instagram on Tuesday to tease his upcoming adaptation of The Munsters, by sharing the blueprint for a key set. The diagram he shared offered a glimpse at the Munsters’ house on Mockingbird Lane. “The blueprints are done! Time to start the construction,” the director wrote. “Get ready for the most perfect Munsters house since 1964. I want this thing exact. #robzombie #themunsters #budapest.”deadline.com
