Maricopa County, AZ

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Northwest Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; West Pinal County BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust possible. * WHERE...Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County and Sonoran Desert National Monument. Primarily along the Interstate 8 corridor from Casa Grande to Gila Bend. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive.

alerts.weather.gov

