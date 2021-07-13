Cancel
Taylor Rogers named to American League All-Star Team

By Matt Monitto
Twinkie Town
Cover picture for the articleIn the midst of the excitement of the Home Run Derby, a second Twins representative received word that he would represent his league at Coors Field. After starting off the season as Minnesota’s set-up man, Taylor Rogers has taken on the co-closer role for the Twins and has pitched his way onto the American League All-Star Team. Rogers has been one of the Twins’ most reliable relievers this season, leading qualifying Minnesota pitchers with a 3.35 ERA and 2.32 FIP, striking out 54 and walking eight while posting a 1.115 WHIP.

