Pete Alonso wins 2021 Home Run Derby

Dominic Hamel played baseball at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona, lettering twice. The right-hander had a solid build for a pitcher and a promising fastball and breaking ball but went undrafted as a senior. He attended Yavapai College, a community college in Prescott, Arizona after graduating high school, posting a 2.67 ERA in 67.1 innings in his freshman year and a 3.68 ERA in 73.1 innings in his sophomore year. His peripheral numbers in 2018 were excellent, with 29 walks and 79 strikeouts, but he regressed a bit in 2019, walking 44 and striking out 84. His 2019 sophomore season would end up being his last at Yavapai, as he transferred to Dallas Baptist University for the 2020 season, his junior year.
