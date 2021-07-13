Cancel
Pete Alonso wins 2021 Home Run Derby

By Chris McShane
Amazin' Avenue
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time in as many appearances, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso won the Home Run Derby. Alonso’s showing in Colorado was impressive, as he hit 35 home runs in the first round to advance easily, bopping his head along to the beats of classic New York City hip-hop in the process.

