How Top Chef's Shota Nakajima Really Feels About Losing The Season 18 Finale

By Ralph Schwartz
 14 days ago
For "Top Chef" contestant Shota Nakajima, winning isn't everything. He did make it all the way to the finale of Season 18, which aired on July 1. He ended up losing to Gabe Erales, whose victory was almost immediately shrouded in controversy due to reports that he had been fired from his Texas restaurant for violating the establishment's harassment policies (via The Washington Post). The accusation was serious enough that plenty of "Top Chef" fans on Twitter thought Erales' title should be given to Nakajima. After the dust had settled from the "Top Chef: Portland" finale, Vulture asked Nakajima about Erales' controversial win, and Nakajima declined to comment. He didn't win the show's $250,000 prize, but he did get some consolation from the $10,000 Fan Favorite award (via Bravo). And the experience of being on the show was a reward in itself, Nakajima said.

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0

Community Policy