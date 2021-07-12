Gravette Lions Club installs new officers, honors Lion of the Year
GRAVETTE -- New officers of the Gravette Lions Club were installed at the club's regular meeting Tuesday, July 6, at the Billy V. Hall Senior Activity Center. Officers for the 2021-2022 year are Linda Damron, president; Cela Gaytan, vice-president; Jeff Davis, secretary/treasurer, and Bill Mattler Sr., tail twister/Lion tamer. Lions Damron, Davis and Mattler were installed by Mayor Kurt Maddox, the last remaining charter member of the club. Gaytan was not in attendance and will be installed at a later date.www.eagleobserver.com
Comments / 0