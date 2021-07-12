Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gravette, AR

Gravette Lions Club installs new officers, honors Lion of the Year

eagleobserver.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAVETTE -- New officers of the Gravette Lions Club were installed at the club's regular meeting Tuesday, July 6, at the Billy V. Hall Senior Activity Center. Officers for the 2021-2022 year are Linda Damron, president; Cela Gaytan, vice-president; Jeff Davis, secretary/treasurer, and Bill Mattler Sr., tail twister/Lion tamer. Lions Damron, Davis and Mattler were installed by Mayor Kurt Maddox, the last remaining charter member of the club. Gaytan was not in attendance and will be installed at a later date.

www.eagleobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bella Vista, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Gravette, AR
Gravette, AR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions Clubs#New Day#Lion Of#The Gravette Lions Club#Lions Damron#The Lion Of The Year#Nami#North American#Pop Allum Park#Pecans#Westside Eagle Observer#District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Google delays return to office, mandates vaccines

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google is postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-October and rolling out a policy that will eventually require everyone to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened. The more highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is driving a...
Posted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy