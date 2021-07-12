Cancel
Monroe County, NY

Monroe County 4-H Teen Leaders Share How to Curb our Carbon Appetite By Lori Koenick

Cover picture for the article“What is the atmosphere and what are some reasons why Earth’s atmosphere is important to life?” 4-H Teen Leader, Dayana, poses to a class of eighth graders. This question kicks off the Curbing our Carbon Appetite Challenge. The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County (CCE-Monroe) 4-H program took part in the 2021 National 4-H Ag Innovators Experience (AIE) this spring. This experience, sponsored by National 4-H Council and Bayer, empowers local teen leaders to teach a lesson to younger youth on how we can apply STEM skills to address real life agriculture challenges. This year’s lesson is “Curbing our Carbon Appetite Challenge.” Through hands-on activities and demonstrations, teen leaders help youth understand the effects of higher levels of atmospheric carbon on Earth’s temperature and share ways we all can reduce our carbon footprint.

