Monroe County 4-H Teen Leaders Share How to Curb our Carbon Appetite By Lori Koenick

“What is the atmosphere and what are some reasons why Earth’s atmosphere is important to life?” 4-H Teen Leader, Dayana, poses to a class of eighth graders. This question kicks off the Curbing our Carbon Appetite Challenge. The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County (CCE-Monroe) 4-H program took part in the 2021 National 4-H Ag Innovators Experience (AIE) this spring. This experience, sponsored by National 4-H Council and Bayer, empowers local teen leaders to teach a lesson to younger youth on how we can apply STEM skills to address real life agriculture challenges. This year’s lesson is “Curbing our Carbon Appetite Challenge.” Through hands-on activities and demonstrations, teen leaders help youth understand the effects of higher levels of atmospheric carbon on Earth’s temperature and share ways we all can reduce our carbon footprint.