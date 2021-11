‘Tis the season! If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further, here’s the only list you need. This weekend, we’re ringing in the good tidings of Christmas! To fuel everyone’s much-needed-post-2021 holiday fever, there are Christmas lights galore to admire, and holiday markets to get your shopping done now! We’ve gathered all the merry happenings we can to satisfy your pre-Thanksgiving yuletide cravings.

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO