Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak puts 65 in hospital as delta spreads

By Matthew Burgess and Georgina Mckay, Bloomberg News
Marietta Daily Journal
 14 days ago

The number of Sydney residents in the hospital suffering from COVID-19 has increased to 65 as the Australian city struggles to contain an outbreak of the delta variant. Australia’s most-populous city recorded 89 new cases in the community on Tuesday from 112 the day before, with 21 infectious in the community, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. A man in his 70s has died, the second fatality in the past week from the outbreak that’s grown to more than 700 cases since mid-June.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Gladys Berejiklian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Covid 19 Outbreak#Australian#Oecd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Public HealthWNCY

Sydney braces for extended lockdown as COVID-19 spreads

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian authorities are widely expected to extend a three-week lockdown in Sydney on Wednesday as a COVID-19 outbreak in the country’s largest city spreads to previously unaffected areas. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has extended financial relief to businesses hit by the shutdown, appeared to jump the...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Melbourne set to bring back dreaded lockdown measures as city battles to contain Covid-19 outbreak linked to infected Sydney removalists who took highly-contagious Delta variant across the border

Tough Covid restrictions are expected to be imposed on Melbourne in the coming days after the city recorded eight new cases. Victoria is desperately hoping to avoid yet another outbreak that could prompt a fifth lockdown after Sydney's Delta plague spilled over the border. Three removalists from Sydney picked up...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Australia Prolongs COVID-19 Lockdown in Victoria Amid Delta Outbreak

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian authorities said Victoria state would extend a COVID-19 lockdown beyond Tuesday to slow the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant, despite a slight drop in new infections in the state and nationwide. Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said lockdown rules would not be lifted as cases...
Lincoln County, NVlccentral.com

COVID-19 Delta variant spreading across the country

Grover C. Dils Medical Center reports there have been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 10 days within the county. Though a large percentage of the United States is now vaccinated against COVID-19 and states have reopened, a new strain of the coronavirus may make things more complicated. The Delta variant of the […]
Florida StateNewsweek

Colombian COVID Variant Spreading in Areas of Florida

Another variant of the coronavirus is present in Florida, where medical professionals are already struggling with a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta Variant. The B.1.621 variant, which is being commonly referred to as the Colombian Variant, is responsible for 10 percent of COVID patients at one Miami hospital, according to a health official's report on Monday.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Cape officials suspect Delta variant behind recent COVID-19 outbreaks

Jul. 21—Cape officials say they won't be surprised if outbreaks of COVID-19 on the Outer Cape and Mid-Cape are traced to the highly contagious Delta variant, the latest strain to strike fear in the hearts of public health experts. But whether the variant — first identified in India — leads...
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

COVID-19 hospitalizations rising as delta variant surges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - COVID-19 cases in Virginia have quadrupled over the past month, thanks in part to the delta variant. This combined with decreasing vaccination trends have officials worried. Hospitalization rates are on the rise, and while death rates have not spiked, that could change. “Over the past several...
Advocacymymixfm.com

Australians may face longer lockdown after mass protests

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s New South Wales logged its second-highest daily increase in locally acquired COVID-19 cases of the year on Sunday amid fears of a wave of new infections after thousands of people joined an anti-lockdown protest. “In relation to yesterday’s protests, can I say how absolutely disgusted I...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Australia Covid: Anti-lockdown protesters ‘should be ashamed of themselves’, premier says

Politicians in Australia have condemned demonstrations against Covid-19 restrictions as cases in the country rise.Protestors took to the streets of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane on Saturday, calling for an end to lockdown measures.Thousands took part in Sydney and some 500 people who were involved have been fined, while at least 57 have been charged as detectives comb through social media footage to identify those who broke stay-at-home rules.On Sunday, Gladys Berejiklian, New South Wales (NSW) premier, said that those taking part in the protest “should be ashamed”.“Millions and millions of people across our state are doing the right thing, and...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Covid-19 curbs to end in Australian state, though cases in Sydney rise

CANBERRA/SYDNEY (July 27): Australia's Victoria state said on Tuesday it will lift a strict lockdown after curtailing the spread of Covid-19, but neighbouring New South Wales faces an extension of restrictions after daily new cases spiked to a 16-month peak. More than half of Australia's near 26 million population has...
Public Healththebrag.com

Sydney lockdown set to be extended by another four weeks

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian is reportedly set to announce a four-week extension of the current lockdown in Sydney. As reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, on Wednesday Berejiklian will confirm the lockdown extension, as well the news that construction will be allowed to resume in non-hot spot areas from Saturday.
New York City, NYMarietta Daily Journal

NYC COVID cases rising as delta surges, vaccines slow

COVID-19 infections in New York City are climbing for the first time in months as the delta variant gains traction and vaccination rates in some boroughs remain stubbornly low. The city’s seven-day average rate of positive tests has risen slowly throughout July, and had roughly doubled in two weeks to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy