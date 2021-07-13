Wisconsin venues go cashless, offer options to visitors without plastic

Cash is not the king it used to be as more Wisconsin venues and events opt for cashless transactions.

From Fiserv Forum to Summerfest and Lambeau Field, popular destinations are turning to contactless purchases.

All three of the previous sites offer cash-to-card kiosks free of charge for people who do not have the plastic to pay.

"It’s a different way of doing business," said Lora Reinholz, an instructor of practice and finance at Marquette University.

Reinholz said transactions happen more quickly when people use plastic over paper, and in a pandemic, this approach offers another sense of cleanliness and security.

However, there are potential downsides if people do not have access to a card or are uncomfortable with the process.

"It does require I think a little bit more education from the different venues, such as Fiserv Forum, to let people know actually how to go about doing this, let them know that there are no costs, and also to let them know what they can do if they do have any balances remaining on the cards," Reinholz said.

Bucks officials said cards from their kiosks can also be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted, as well as online purchases.

The Wisconsin State Fair is going cashless in some ways.

"For the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair, we will be going cashless for our admission entrances and parking entrances only," the fair's chief marketing officer, Jen Puente, stressed.

Tickets can be purchased with cash in advance at the ticket office or fair partners, including Bank Five Nine and Sentry Foods.

Puente said the choice to go cashless is in response to the pandemic and a way to help operations with less staff. More than 500 vendors at the state fair still have the option of accepting cash.

"Our vendors still have the option to take cash, because they are their own individual businesses," Puente said. "From some of our local mom-and-pop vendors to some of our bigger vendors that are here locally, or traveling exhibits, it would be really challenging for us to put those limitations on them for this year‘s fair."

No matter which destination you visit, it is best to check how they are handling transactions ahead of time.

