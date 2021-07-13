Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Police: Suspects responsible for at least 6 armed robberies on Milwaukee's east side

By Tom Durian
TMJ4 News
 14 days ago
Milwaukee police are searching for suspects who robbed several people at gunpoint Sunday night and early Monday morning on the city’s east side.

MPD officials say two men between the ages of 16 and 20 who were driving a silver vehicle are believed to be responsible for the crime spree.

Police say at least six armed robberies are likely connected to the duo. One of the calls came from the 2600 block of Lake Drive and another from Prospect and Webster.

The Webster scene was just feet away from where B Brunier lives with her husband.

“The east side feels like a pretty safe neighborhood to me," said Brunier. "I just can’t really believe it, I don’t know how I would react if it happened to me."

Police have increased their patrols in the area. TMJ4 News crews saw several squads patrolling Monday evening.

Residents like Jenna Lahmann noticed the increased presence as well.

“Yeah, just coming down a couple blocks I already [have] seen about three police cars coming around, so I know they are patrolling,” said Lahmann.

Alderman Nik Kovac says he’s been in touch with police about the recent robberies. He says detectives tell him they have significant leads on a potential suspect.

