Scientists welcome caddisfly swarms along Colorado River in Laughlin
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caddisfly swarms along the Colorado River in Laughlin are annoying most residents, but scientists see them as an opportunity. Dr. Michael Cavallaro, entomologist and pest abatement manager for Bullhead City, is working on a project to find a permanent solution to the swarms, which have become a nuisance for residents and businesses. He thinks the residents should feel honored, since caddisflies swarm only in healthy ecosystems with high-quality, clean water.www.fox5vegas.com
Comments / 0