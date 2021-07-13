Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Scientists welcome caddisfly swarms along Colorado River in Laughlin

By Gabriel Stutzky
Fox5 KVVU
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caddisfly swarms along the Colorado River in Laughlin are annoying most residents, but scientists see them as an opportunity. Dr. Michael Cavallaro, entomologist and pest abatement manager for Bullhead City, is working on a project to find a permanent solution to the swarms, which have become a nuisance for residents and businesses. He thinks the residents should feel honored, since caddisflies swarm only in healthy ecosystems with high-quality, clean water.

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Person
Michael Cavallaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Swarms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
9NEWS

Here are the wildfires currently burning in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Fire crews are battling a number of blazes around Colorado. The fires are burning around the state from far northwestern Colorado to the Western Slope and in north-central Colorado. >Video above: Here are the wildfires currently burning in Colorado. Some of the fires got some welcome rain...
Laughlin, NVreviewjournal.com

Hotel-casino now up for sale in Laughlin

With tourist traffic to Laughlin climbing back from the pandemic, a hotel there is up for sale. The New Pioneer, one of several casinos lining the banks of the Colorado River about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas, is on the market for $39 million, as seen on commercial-property listing site LoopNet.
Colorado StateReporterHerald.com

Colorado wildfires: Blazes continue, haze along Front Range increases

Denver remains hazy on Tuesday due to several fires burning in Colorado, the Midwest and the West Coast. A growing blaze that sparked Friday in northern Colorado shows the intense fire danger that parts of the state and country currently face. Some of the smoke is from renewed activity in the 100% contained Pack Creek fire just west of the Colorado border into Utah.
Colorado Stateburlington-record.com

Why are Colorado’s summers getting hotter? It’s climate change

Colorado’s summers are getting warmer and drier, and it’s all because of climate change. At its core, climate change is simply a change in the usual weather that a location experiences over time — the 80218 zip code in Denver, the state of Colorado, the contiguous United States or the entire planet. Thanks to modern technologies and weather tracking systems, scientists are able to visualize the changes in our weather and climate on every scale.
Colorado StateMohave Daily News

Woman drowns in Colorado River

BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City woman apparently drowned Thursday in the Colorado River despite efforts of passersby to revive her. According to reports from the Bullhead City Police Department, Kristina Marie Baumchen, 48, was discovered in the water by a couple on a personal watercraft in the area of Rotary Park around 6 p.m. Thursday.
Colorado StatePosted by
New Country 99.1

This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics

Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in. Once that would happen though, the harsh reality that even though it LOOKS as clear and blue as tropical waters, it certainly wouldn't feel that way. I'm not sure of the water temperature but I'm guessing it would be a good 30-40 degrees colder than anywhere in the southern hemisphere...but still gorgeous nonetheless.
Colorado StateSummit Daily News

The era of megafires: An East Troublesome-like fire seems inevitable for Colorado’s resort communities

Colorado’s scariest wildfire in 2020 was not its largest. East Troublesome shocked firefighters because of its sprint and then its leap. It grew by 87,000 acres in a fiery dash across the headwaters of the Colorado River and past Grand Lake, most of that in just a couple of hours. Smoke plumes rose 40,000 feet. The winds, variously estimated at 50 to 100 mph, were strong enough to bend over lodgepole pines.
Colorado StateCraig Daily Press

Hazy skies in area not from Colorado fires

Wildfires are raging across the Northwest, aided by winds of a high pressure system that is bringing the smoke from those fires to Colorado. The result is hazy skies over Garfield, Pitkin and Eagle counties and much of western Colorado that are likely to continue for the next few days.
Politicsrockydailynews.com

Drought drains Colorado River reservoirs emptying

A blunt new report based on June runoff conditions from the Colorado River into Lake Powell and Lake Mead shows the reservoirs fast deteriorating toward “dead pool” status, where stored water is so low it can’t spin the massive hydroelectric power generators buried in the dams, and large swaths of Arizona farmland going fallow.
Colorado StateNational Audubon Society

The Entire Colorado River Basin is in Crisis

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (Reclamation) recently shared alarming news about the unprecedented conditions on the Colorado River and I’ll attempt to explain their complicated projections. Reclamation, the agency that oversees federal water management across 17 western states, publishes some pretty wonky information, even to those of us who regularly interface with this agency and rely on its analyses.
Colorado StateColumbian

Coalition targets Colorado River plan

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Farmers, environmentalists and small-town business owners gathered at the Hoover Dam on Thursday to call for a moratorium on building pipelines and dams along the Colorado River that they say would jeopardize the 40 million people who rely on it as a water source. They’re pushing...
Colorado Statekuer.org

Coalition Calls For Moratorium On New Pipelines, Dams Along Colorado River

A coalition of elected officials, farmers, conservationists and tribal leaders gathered at the Hoover Dam Thursday and called on lawmakers to place a moratorium on “wasteful” new pipelines or dams that would divert water from the parched Colorado River. The announcement came as a severe drought deepens across the West and as a massive infrastructure bill is slowly moving through Congress.
Colorado Stateskyhinews.com

CPW partially lifts closure on Colorado River

After placing a full-day voluntary fishing closure on the Colorado River between Kremmling and Rifle, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has partially rescinded the order. CPW officials said that environmental conditions have improved between Kremmling and State Bridge due primarily to upstream reservoir releases. As a result, CPW has lifted the voluntary fishing closure upstream of State Bridge to the Highway 9 bridge in Kremmling.
Colorado Statewaterdesk.org

Photos and videos: Colorado River near Parshall, Colorado, September 2020

This page features drone-captured photos and videos of the Colorado River near Parshall, Colorado. Located in the river’s headwaters region, this stretch between Hot Sulphur Springs and Kremmling is a popular spot for fishing. DateSeptember 25, 2020. LocationParshall, Colorado (map) PhotographerMitch Tobin. OrganizationThe Water Desk at the University of Colorado...

Comments / 0

Community Policy