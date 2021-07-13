Cancel
Aiken, SC

Chapin/Newberry wins Game 1 of SC American Legion playoff opener

Lexington County Chronicle
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Columbia/Aiken to resume Game 2 Tuesday at Brookland-Cayce High School. A pair of Chronicle Country teams opened the Best-of-3 SC American Legion playoffs Monday. Rainy weather prevented West Columbia Post 79 from completing its Game 1 contest at Aiken Post 26. Instead, the 2 teams will resume play at 6 pm Tuesday at Brookland-Cayce High School with Aiken holding a 1-0 lead in the top 4th.

