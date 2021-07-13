Cancel
Omaha, NE

Millard students protest against presence of law enforcement officers in schools

By KMTV Staff
 14 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Students in Millard gathered outside of the school board meeting Tuesday to protest against the presence of law enforcement officers in schools.

The group, which calls itself the “Collective for Omaha Youth Liberation,” says having armed officers in school creates a tense atmosphere for students who are trying to learn and that some students even feel unsafe around them.

"After a year like 2020, where so many people found themselves on the wrong side of police brutality, to see a marker of that outside of your school sort of brings about tension, it brings a sense of discomfort,” said student Cooper Piercy.

The student group says they'd instead like to see more mental health resources for students as a way to prevent violence in their schools.

